Somehow it’s November, and that means the state playoffs begin for DeKalb County football teams this week.
Fyffe, Valley Head and Sylvania host first-round games, while Geraldine and Collinsville travel for the opening round.
Here’s a look at the first-round slate:
Red Bay at Fyffe —
After adding another historic win to their program history, the top-ranked, undefeated Red Devils get to work in the postseason as Red Bay visits Paul Benefield Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Fyffe, the No. 1 seed from Class 2A-Region 7, capped their state-record 12th consecutive 10-win regular season with a 35-14 triumph against Sylvania last Friday night. Logan Anderson finished with 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Brodie Hicks had 109 yards rushing and Blake Dobbins was 4-for-6 passing for 53 yards and two touchdowns for Fyffe.
The Red Devils broke a 14-all halftime tie with 21 straight points in the second half to secure their 10-0 regular season.
Red Bay (6-4) garnered the No. 4 seed from Region 8 and closed the regular season with a 30-24 double-overtime loss to Phil Campbell last week.
Fyffe maintains a 4-0 series lead against Red Bay. Their last meeting was in the third round of the postseason in 2019, when the Red Devils won 45-6.
Phillips at Valley Head —
Valley Head kicks off its fourth straight postseason appearance looking to advance to the second round for the first time since 2007.
The Tigers host Phillips for the first contest between the two programs in a Class 1A opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
Phillips (6-3) enters the playoff opener off a bye. The Bears, the No. 4 seed from Region 8, fell 45-12 at Addison in their previous game Oct. 21.
Eian Bain ran for 181 yards on 29 attempts with a 62-yard touchdown to rally the 9-1 Tigers from a 20-8 halftime deficit to within four points in last week’s 27-22 loss at Collinsville. The loss spoiled Valley Head’s opportunity to capture its first 10-win season since 1968.
Hunter Robinson rushed for 117 yards on 25 carries with two scores, and Ethan Webb had a 36-yard reception on the Tigers’ final scoring drive against Collinsville.
Fayette County at Sylvania —
Sylvania aims to advance past the opening round of the state postseason for the first time since 2017, when Fayette County visits for a Class 3A state playoff opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams (7-3) closed the regular season with a 35-14 loss at Class 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe last Friday night. Jaxon Smith completed 11 for 20 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns and Josh Scott had 10 receptions for 192 yards and two scores, as the Rams fell behind after a 14-14 halftime tie.
This Friday’s first-round game will be the first recorded meeting between Sylvania and Fayette County.
Fayette County (8-2) collected the three-seed from Region 5 and enters after a 28-8 victory against Hamilton.
Geraldine at Winfield —
Fresh off a rivalry win in the 101st renewal of the Battle of Skirum Creek, the Bulldogs travel to Winfield for their Class 3A state playoff opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
At 7-3, Geraldine looks to reach the second round of the playoffs since 2019.
Geraldine, the No. 3 seed from Region 6, topped Crossville 42-13 at Crossville Memorial Stadium last Friday night. The Bulldogs constructed a 42-0 halftime advantage, as Carlos Mann paced the rushing attack with 62 yards on three carries. Jaxon Colvin had five attempts for 60 yards, and seventh-grader Jon Beck Wade had 12 rushes for 56 yards. Colvin finished 6-of-8 passing for 121 yards and three scores.
Winfield, the No. 2 seed from Region 5 with a 9-1 record, defeated the Bulldogs 34-7 in their lone meeting in the first round of the playoffs in 2015.
The Pirates downed Lamar County 47-14 last week.
Collinsville at Falkville —
Making their first state postseason appearance in three years, the Panthers visit Falkville for a Class 2A first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Collinsville (8-2), the No. 3 seed from Region 7, recovered an onside kick inside the final minute to stave off Class 1A No. 4-ranked Valley Head’s second-half comeback attempt for a 27-22 victory at Chad Hawkins Stadium in a regular-season finale last Thursday night.
Mason McAteer was 5 of 8 for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Keaton DeBoard carried 13 times for 72 yards with a touchdown and added two catches for 94 yards and another score for Collinsville. McAteer hit Gavin Lang for a 76-yard touchdown and Fernando Padilla for a 32-yard score.
The Panthers will play Falkville for the first time Friday. At 6-4, the Blue Devils are the two-seed from Region 8. They downed Winston County 30-20 to close the regular season last week.
Contributors to this report included: Shannon J. Allen of The Sand Mountain Reporter; Times-Journal correspondents Will Gaines and John Morgan; and the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
