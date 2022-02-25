The rain threat subsided as Fort Payne’s tennis teams played their first matches of the season at Fort Payne High School on Thursday afternoon.
Both Fort Payne teams finished opening day with losses to Sardis. The Fort Payne boys lost 7-2, while the girls fell 9-0.
In boys’ singles action, Bryson Lyles earned an 8-4 win at No. 1 and David Allen Fischer picked up an 8-4 win at No. 4 for the Wildcats. Anthony Chhim took his No. 2 singles match to a tiebreaker, falling short 7-2.
Fort Payne’s Austin Evans lost 9-7 in his No. 3 singles match, Carson Pike took an 8-3 loss at No. 5 and Lance Hardinger fell 8-5 at No. 6.
Lyles and Chhim lost 8-5 in Fort Payne’s No. 1 doubles match, Evans and Fischer fell 8-3 at No. 2 doubles and Pike and Hardinger were defeated 8-5 at No. 3.
On the girls’ side, Sardis swept each of the three doubles matches. Fort Payne’s Anna Kate Akins and Jessica Simpson fell 8-1 at No. 1, Monique Orozco and Emilee Benefield took an 8-0 loss at No. 2 and Malia Edwards and Cadence Burkhead were defeated 8-2 at No. 3.
In singles play, Akins was defeated 8-0 at No. 1, Simpson lost 8-0 at No. 2, Orozco took an 8-2 loss at No. 3, Benefield lost 8-0 at No. 4, Edwards fell 8-1 at No. 5 and Burkhead fell 8-2 at No. 6.
In 2021, the Fort Payne boys won their first sectional title in program history and advanced to the state competition for just the second time in program history — the previous state appearance was in 1996, when they finished second to Albertville at the sectional tournament, according to recorded history by The Times-Journal and the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s website.
The Wildcats finished their historic run at the AHSAA Class 6A State Tennis Championships in Mobile, finishing with two points for 16th place in the classification.
The Fort Payne boys and girls are scheduled to return to action at Fort Payne High School at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
