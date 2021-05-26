Registration is open for youth softball, football and basketball camps in Fort Payne.
The Wildcat Softball Camp is scheduled for June 1-3 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Fort Payne High School softball field and indoor facility.
The softball camp is open for girls ages 6-13 and will be under the direction of Fort Payne High School coaches and alumni players.
Cost is $50 and includes a camp T-shirt if registered by May 27. The cost is $60 after May 27. Late registration will be accepted until the first day of camp. Players who register late will not receive a camp T-shirt.
Sign-ups will be held at the Fort Payne Recreation Center.
Campers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes they can move in and get dirty — softball pants are preferable.
Campers should bring a softball glove, bat (if possible), helmet, sunscreen and water (due to COVID restrictions, group water will not be provided). The concession stand will be open and bottled water will be available for purchase, however.
The goals of the camp include teaching fundamental softball skills through drills and competition, encouraging a positive attitude, strong work ethic and sportsmanship, as well as giving athletes an opportunity to meet softball athletes.
For questions, contact Fort Payne varsity softball head coach Nick Owens at 256-453-6749.
The Fort Payne Wildcat Football Summer Skills Clinic will hold sessions in June and July at the Fort Payne High School football practice field beside Wildcat Stadium.
The first session will run Mondays-Thursdays, June 7, 10, 14, 17, 21 and 24; July 5, 8, 12, 15, 19 and 22. All sessions will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The camp is for incoming fifth- and sixth-graders — campers do not have to attend Fort Payne City Schools to register. Registration is open at Wills Valley Recreation Center. Cost is $100 for all sessions or $75 for one month only.
Skill development will include a focus on passing, catching, ball security, route running and defensive coverage.
Fort Payne varsity football head coach Chris Elmore and his staff will direct the camp.
The T-N-T Basketball Camp for youth boys and girls will be June 10-12. Cost and additional information is available at Wills Valley Recreation Center, where registration is being held.
During the camp, face masks will not be mandatory but encouraged. A staffer will check the temperature of each camper before entering the gym each day.
Youth flag football registration begins in August. The sport is for boys and girls in Grades 1-6 and cost is $50 per player.
Practices will begin in August with games planned to begin in September. Schedules are subject to change.
All practices and games will be at Fort Payne Sports Complex.
Contact Fort Payne Parks and Recreation at 256- 844-6571 for more information.
