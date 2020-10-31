The Sylvania Rams took a 25-19 loss to the North Sand Mountain Bison in double overtime in Higdon on Friday night.
The Rams (5-5) tied the game at 13 with no time left on the clock in regulation. Running back Keenan Wilbanks found a wide-open Brody Smith in the end zone on a trick play to tie the game.
Sylvania only needed the extra point to win, but a bobbled snap led to the Rams being unable to convert the busted play.
NSM (9-1) struck first in overtime on a 4-yard touchdown run from Lake Bell. Bell’s 2-point conversion attempt was stopped short, and Sylvania had a chance to win.
Gareth Anderson scored on the Rams’ first play in the first overtime session, setting up kicker Jaxon Andrade for the game-winning extra point. His try sailed wide right and sent the game into a second overtime.
The Rams got the ball first but failed to put any points on the board in the second overtime. Bell walked it off with his 10-yard strike to Mason Smith.
The Rams visit Winfield for a Class 3A first-round state playoff game Friday.
