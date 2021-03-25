Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:33:52 AM Sunset: 07:01:44 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: ENE @ 8mph UV Index: 7 High

Monday Night

Mostly clear skies early. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing later at night. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.