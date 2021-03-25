Undefeated Fyffe ranked fifth in Class 3A and Ider ranked ninth in 2A as DeKalb County representatives in the second edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association high school baseball state rankings.
The rankings, released Wednesday night, had Fort Payne (9-10) as a Class 6A nominee, as well as Collinsville (9-8) and Plainview (7-8) as respective nominees in 3A.
Fyffe (13-0) clinched the 3A, Area 14 championship with its 11-0 victory against Sylvania on Wednesday.
Ider (14-5) earned its sixth straight win with a 17-1 rout of Pisgah on Tuesday.
Here are the latest ASWA baseball state rankings in their entirety:
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (16-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (18-2)
3. Florence (14-4)
4. Bob Jones (18-10)
5. Central-Phenix City (19-2)
6. Oak Mountain (13-5)
7. James Clemens (15-7)
8. Vestavia Hills (12-6)
9. Prattville (14-6)
10. Dothan (10-4)
Others nominated: Enterprise (12-7), Grissom (13-5), Spain Park (11-5), Smiths Station (15-8), Sparkman (7-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (15-2)
2. Oxford (17-4)
3. Helena (14-4)
4. Cullman (13-6)
5. Saraland (13-5)
6. Hartselle (12-5)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-5)
8. Southside-Gadsden (15-3)
9. Hueytown (13-5)
10. Mortimer Jordan (20-3)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (8-8), Calera (10-8), Eufaula (12-5), Chelsea (10-10), Chilton County (14-6), Fort Payne (9-10), Gulf Shores (14-7), Hazel Green (12-9), Jasper (12-7), Mountain Brook (14-6), Pinson Valley (12-5), Robertsdale (14-6), Stanhope Elmore (16-5), Wetumpka (10-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (12-3)
2. Andalusia (14-5)
3. Holtville (13-3)
4. Leeds (17-4)
5. St. Paul’s (10-5)
6. UMS-Wright (11-6)
7. Alexandria (9-4)
8. Rehobeth (9-3)
9. Headland (10-4)
10. Madison Academy (10-8)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-10), Lawrence County (10-6), Pike Road (12-6), Shelby County (8-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (14-1)
2. West Limestone (15-3)
3. Gordo (10-1)
4. American Christian (16-7)
5. Northside (12-1)
6. Bibb County (13-5)
7. Straughn (10-2)
8. North Jackson (14-5)
9. Brooks (8-6)
10. Curry (13-5)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (10-8), Dale County (9-6-1), Deshler (11-7), Priceville (9-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Hokes Bluff (8-1)
2. T.R. Miller (16-0)
3. Phil Campbell (14-1)
4. Piedmont (13-3)
5. Fyffe (13-0)
6. Bayside Academy (13-3)
7. Houston Academy (13-3)
8. Ohatchee (10-3)
9. Opp (14-3)
10. Childersburg (14-5)
Others nominated: Montgomery Catholic (11-6), Collinsville (9-8), Dadeville (9-5), Danville (8-4), East Lawrence (10-8), Lauderdale County (7-5), Plainview (7-8), Prattville Christian (10-6), Reeltown (6-6), Wicksburg (9-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Westbrook Christian (11-4)
2. St. Luke’s (11-3)
3. G.W. Long (9-7)
4. Decatur Heritage (14-2)
5. Sand Rock (8-2)
6. Spring Garden (10-7)
7. Mars Hill (9-9)
8. North Sand Mountain (7-1)
9. Ider (14-5)
10. Ariton (7-7)
Others nominated: Colbert County (17-4), West End-Walnut Grove (6-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Lindsay Lane (11-3)
2. Brantley (6-5)
3. Lynn (10-2)
4. Sweet Water (10-4)
5. Bayshore Christian (10-5)
6. Florala (4-2)
7. Athens Bible (5-5)
8. Red Level (7-4)
9. Hubbertville (6-7)
10. Hackleburg (9-6)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (7-9).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-4-1)
2. Glenwood (20-5)
3. Bessemer Academy (17-3)
4. Macon East (17-5)
5. Lowndes Academy (11-5)
6. Wilcox Academy (11-3)
7. Patrician (10-4)
8. Jackson Academy (11-1)
9. Autauga (9-4)
10. Chambers (9-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (8-9), Clarke Prep (11-9), Escambia Academy (13-7).
