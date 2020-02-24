PREP GOLF: Fort Payne finishes 4th at season-opening event

The Fort Payne golf team opened its 2020 season with a fourth-place finish at the David Miller Invitational in Mobile last week.
The Wildcats shot a 617 to finish behind McGill-Toolen Catholic, Spain Park and Mountain Brook, as fifteen top golf programs in the state met for the season’s first tournament.
Fort Payne was two strokes from a second-place finish behind tournament host McGill-Toolen.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Wildcats coach Mark Scott said. “With the weather problems we’ve had, we only got in three practices. The south Alabama teams had the advantage of more preparation time.”
Fort Payne shot a 305 on Day 1, training only McGill-Toolen in the standings.
Dawson Garrett, a University of North Alabama signee, overcame a slow start to finish at even-par. After bogeying five of the first seven holes, he strung together six birdies to finish at even-par.
“After the start, I just wanted to try and get back to even-par,” Garrett said. “I made a couple of putts to get me started and I finished strong.”
Harrison Davis, a Mississippi State signee, made a couple of bogies and a birdie in the opening round.
“I was satisfied with my round, but I left some strokes out there,” Davis said. “But not bad for the first time to play the course.”
Snead State signee Dylan Evans finished with a 78 and fellow Snead State signee Brady Moses shot an 82. Brodie Bruce, playing in his first high school tournament, shot a 112.
The Wildcats shot a 312 on Day 2. Davis overcame a triple-bogey to finish 2-over. Evans shot a 77 and Moses shot a career-best 79.
“I was really pleased with the 79, but I was only plus-one after the front nine, so it could have been better,” Moses said.
Garrett shot an 82 and Bruce finished the day with a 107.
“We left a lot of strokes on the course, but there is reason to be optimistic with these guys,” Scott said.
Fort Payne returns to competition Friday, participating in the Joe King Invitational in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.