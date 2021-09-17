Offenses soar as Tigers top Trojans

Eian Bain ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Valley Head Tigers compiled 457 yards of offense in a high-scoring duel with the Gaylesville Trojans, winning 64-42 at Valley Head High School on Friday night.
Bain finished with a game-high 250 yards rushing on 23 carries with four scores. He completed 2 of 7 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown to Ashton Brown.
Valley Head (2-3, 2-1 Class 3A, Region 7) earned its second victory under first-year head coach Charles Hammon.
The Tigers took the lead for good at the 3:05 mark of the second quarter when Bain ran in for a 2-yard score to make it 33-28. the following 2-point conversion run attempt by Brown was no good.
Bain hit Brown for a 14-yard scoring connection at the start of the second half extending Valley Head’s advantage to 39-28.
Gaylesville finished with 359 yards of offense (353 rushing) and 14 first downs to Valley Head’s 21.
