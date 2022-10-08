Jaxson Bruce and Abby Williams placed first and second overall, respectively, leading Plainview to a low-scoring, 36-point win in the girls' 5K race at the 2022 Jackson/DeKalb County Meet in Pisgah on Friday morning.

Ephan Benjume was fourth overall in the boys' 5K race, as Plainview notched a second-place finish with 52 points behind first-place Pisgah (24 points). Collinsville (101) finished fourth and Fyffe (114) placed fifth.

