Jaxson Bruce and Abby Williams placed first and second overall, respectively, leading Plainview to a low-scoring, 36-point win in the girls' 5K race at the 2022 Jackson/DeKalb County Meet in Pisgah on Friday morning.
Ephan Benjume was fourth overall in the boys' 5K race, as Plainview notched a second-place finish with 52 points behind first-place Pisgah (24 points). Collinsville (101) finished fourth and Fyffe (114) placed fifth.
Pisgah was second in the girls' event with 43 points and Sylvania (68) was third, paced by Aubree Cleveland's third-place overall finish. Collinsville (142) was fifth and Geraldine (151) sixth.
Adrian Balderas' sixth-place effort led the Sylvania boys to a third-place finish with 94 points.
The All-DeKalb County girls team included: Plainview's Bruce, Williams and Abigail Mays, and Sylvania's Cleveland and Jonna Graham.
The All-DeKalb County boys team included: Plainview's Benjume, Israel Johnson and Collin Hall, and Sylvania's Balderas and Riley Hopper.
Here's how DeKalb County teams and runners fared at the annual Jackson/DeKalb County Meet last week:
Jaxson Bruce, first, 22:06.11
Abby Williams, second, 23:40.42
Abigail Mays, fifth, 24:10.34
Emma Graham, 12th, 26:07.84
Bristol Waldrop, 16th, 26:36.67
Lyda Smith, 20th, 27:10.81
Addie Kate Higdon, 22nd, 27:22.99
Nevaeh Boyd, 27th, 28:19.42
Marlee Townsend, 30th, 28:31.85
Jada Hampton, 31st, 28:34.46
Kresley Culpepper, 32nd, 29:00.23
Jayden Blackwell, 39th, 30:12.79
Aubree Cleveland, third, 23:47.15
Jonna Graham, eighth, 25:01.39
Mallory Miles, 11th, 26:04.23
Jaidyn Ashley, 24th, 27:42.97
Kaylee Cole, 29th, 28:25.94
Jocelyn Sanders, 38th, 30:07.19
Maria Diego, 40th, 30:16.16
Zaylan Davis, 56th, 37:20.15
Andrea Hernandez, 19th, 26:58.68
Ana Juarez, 42nd, 30:35.67
Lorenza Pedro, 43rd, 30:42.06
Brayleigh Smith, 44th, 30:45.56
Halle Peek, 48th, 34:47.06
Keyra Aguilera, 49th, 35:09.61
Carlee Davis, 50th, 35:10.04
Carmmen Corona, 51st, 35:29.75
Fernanda Hernandez, 55th, 37:07.65
Emily Salazar, 59th, 40:40.79
Yarisel Mendez Limon, 60th, 41:36.85
Arleth Morales, 61st, 43:14.18
Sloan Rodriguez, 26th, 28:12.98
Gabriella Bartolome, 34th, 29:37.62
Karissa Brock, 46th, 32:15.65
Amy Dillon, 47th, 32:55.81
Sophie Bearden, 54th, 36:53.55
Ephan Benjume, fourth, 19:37.09
Israel Johnson, eighth, 20:19.29
Collin Hall, ninth, 20:59.56
Cayson Hall, 17th, 22:05.48
Ryder Mauldin, 18th, 22:13.25
Will Jackson, 19th, 22:35.98
Jackson Smith, 35th, 24:27.37
Bryson Bell, 40th, 24:55.79
Eli Crawford, 41st, 24:56.40
Aaron Easterby, 42nd, 24:59.66
Carter Boswell, 50th, 25:53.84
Cooper Mitchell, 56th, 27:30.35
Brandon Horton, 58th, 27:57.79
Collin Wilborn, 58th, 27:57.79
Adrian Balderas, sixth, 19:59.56
Riley Hopper, 10th, 21:05.92
Brodie Wilson, 20th, 22:45.24
Ridge Terrell, 34th, 24:10.51
Isaiah Thomas, 38th, 24:48.99
Gage Sanders, 39th, 24:52.81
Diego Pascual, 48th, 25:50.70
Jackson Battles, 51st, 25:55.82
Marcos Pascual, 62nd, 29:35.48
Jesus Francisco, 13th, 21:08.99
Silverio Ortiz, 15th, 21:23.31
Luis Miguel Felipe, 26th, 23:29.15
Alex Gaspar, 32nd, 24:03.15
Juan Francisco, 33rd, 24:06.90
Josue Juarez, 37th, 24:44.69
Marcos Ramirez, 46th, 25:39.79
Cristian Cano, 49th, 25:51.56
Roberto Gallegos, 64th, 30:02.87
Nathan Winkler, 70th, 39:55.96
Bryan Olivera, 71st, 41:23.70
Gunner Galloway, 12th, 21:08.54
Will Ridgeway, 21st, 22:45.59
Brody Willoughby, 30th, 23:54.79
Jesse Burt, 31st, 23:59.74
Eli Butts, 43rd, 25:04.52
Logan Ashley, 47th, 25:40.99
Carter Wilborn, 52nd, 26:07.55
Crimson Ward, 53rd, 26:27.81
Braxton Dodd, 68th, 32:38.74
Jesse Mathews, 69th, 36:26.20
William Kight, 24th, 23:06.40
Aiden Windham, 54th, 27:13.23
Xander Moses, 66th, 31:52.57
