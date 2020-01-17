PREP ROUNDUP: Hendricks’ buzzer-beater lifts Wildcats past Valley Cubs

Jacob Hendricks scored the go-ahead basket at the buzzer to lift the Fort Payne boys basketball team to a 61-60 victory against Alexandria on Thursday night.
Hendricks, who finished the night with 11 points, rebounded a missed free throw by Alexandria with less than 5 seconds left and drove the length of the court, slicing through a pair of defenders inside the paint before laying in the ball just ahead of the final buzzer.
Kevin Hightower led the Wildcats (7-13) with 16 points, Micah Simpson scored 13 points and Lane White chipped in 12 points in a second straight win.
Fort Payne trailed 35-34 at intermission but took a 48-41 lead in the third.
Landan Williams led the Valley Cubs (13-4) with a game-high 22 points and D’Anthony Walton added 10 points.
The Wildcats visited Scottsboro on Friday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates. Fort Payne travels to Etowah for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Tuesday.
Fort Payne girls best Alexandria
Isabelle Goggans finished with 21 points, six steals and five assists and Kylie Neil added 18 points to propel the Fort Payne girls basketball team past Alexandria 59-28 on Thursday night.
Logan Neil had eight assists, Kiuna Johnson added seven rebounds and Mattie Prewett finished with six rebounds and five steals for the Wildcats (13-7).
Fort Payne limited the Valley Cubs (13-7) to four points in the second period and led 38-16 at the halftime break. The Wildcats out-rebounded Alexandria 28-14.
Fort Payne traveled to Scottsboro on Friday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates. The Wildcats travel to Etowah at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Wildcats go 1-2 at Oxford duals
The Fort Payne wrestling team earned a 36-33 win against Gardendale, going 1-2 in dual matches at Oxford on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats took a 48-34 loss against Pell City and a 42-36 loss against Oxford.
Fort Payne begins dual competition in the Region 7/8 tournament against Hartselle at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mae Jemison High School in Huntsville. The Wildcats wrestle the Mae Jemison/Decatur winner in the quarterfinal round at 11 a.m.
Fort Payne visits Birmingham for 4th indoor meet
The Fort Payne track and field team competed in their fourth indoor meet of the season and third in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Here are the results from the Wildcats’ participation against 38 schools at the CrossPlex Athletic Facility:
Girls
- Maggie Groat was first in the high jump, second in the 60-meter hurdles and ninth in the 60-meter dash.
- Madi Wallace placed first in the 60-meter hurdles, fourth in the 60-meter dash and fourth in the long jump
- Teshyia Williams was first in shot put
- Anahi Barboza finished second in the 1600-meter run
- Arianna Johnson placed third in the triple jump
- Lennon Ibsen was fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the pole vault
- Maddie Jackson placed fifth in the 1600-meter run
- Andrea Bailey finished eighth in the long jump
Boys
- Shane Freeman placed fifth in the shot put
- Ashton Brown was 10th in the 60-meter hurdles
Welcome to the discussion.
