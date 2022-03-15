Fort Payne girls score 10-0 area win against archrival Scottsboro

Avery Chadwick and Katie Hernandez each produced three goals, as the Fort Payne girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 shutout victory against archrival Scottsboro at Trammell Stadium on Monday.
Emma Crow and Angelica Robles scored one goal apiece for Fort Payne, who hosts Scottsboro for another area match Thursday.
Lauren Highfield, Chloe Goggans and Jayleen Escobar contributed assists in Monday’s win.
The Fort Payne boys defeated Scottsboro 3-2 on Monday.
Joshua Guerra had a goal and an assist, Cris Rocha and Kai Stolp each scored a goal and Guillermo Andres added an assist.
Rocha netted a first-half goal, assisted by Guerra for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Fort Payne tallied 17 shots on goal to Scottsboro’s eight.
In the Fort Payne boys’ 5-1 win against Crossville on Friday, Guerra produced four goals and Rocha added a goal and an assist.
Luis Barrientos assisted Guerra with a goal at the 6:54 mark of the first half, before Guerra got on the receiving end of a pass from Rocha two minutes later and Rocha added a solo goal for a 3-0 lead.
Jadyn Heflin scored the Lions’ lone goal at the 22:44 mark of the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.