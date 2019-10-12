The Ider Hornets fell to North Sand Mountain Friday night 48-7 on the Herd’s home turf.
Both teams fought back and forth on both sides of the ball early in the first quarter to no avail.
The scoreboard was finally lit up in favor of the Bison when Jayden Culpepper caught a 21-yard pass from Landon Green and scored his first of four touchdowns. The extra point was good and with 7:52 seconds to play NSM took the lead and never looked back.
The Hornets’ defense managed to keep the Bison offense at bay for five minutes of play until Culpepper snagged a 43-yard pass from Green and crossed into Hornet territory for the second time. The extra kick was good and put the Bison up by 14.
The Hornets remained scoreless throughout the second quarter while NSM tacked on two more touchdowns and a good PAT to put the score 27-0 at the half.
The Herd didn’t let up in the second half, though. Culpepper scored his fourth and final touchdown of the night early in the third quarter. The kick was good and made the score 34-0. Touchdowns by Fernando Luna and Jonah Pennington, both followed by good PATs, put the Bison up 48-0 at the end of the third.
The Hornets’ lone touchdown came in the final minutes of play with a 6-yard run from Seth Hawkins. The kick was good and made the final score of the night 48-7.
