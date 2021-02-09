Kenadie Lee had 16 points to lead four Sylvania players in double digits in a 75-37 victory against Fyffe in the Class 3A, Area 14 Tournament semifinal round Monday night.
Leianna Currie, Ambriel Stopyak and Anna Farmer each scored 10 points for the Rams (23-7), the area’s 2-seed.
Alyssa Webb scored 13 points to lead No. 3 Fyffe (7-16), and Alexia Barber added six points.
The Rams led 19-9 entering the second quarter and restrained Fyffe to just three free points in the period and took control with a 47-12 halftime advantage.
Sylvania plays at No. 1 Plainview for the area championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Plainview 67, Asbury 41:
Lauren Jimmerson hit six 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, Saydi Jackson chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds and Plainview took command early en route to a Class 3A, Area 14 Tournament victory against Asbury in the semifinal round in Rainsville on Monday night.
Plainview’s Payton Blevins scored nine points, Kadie Brooks scored eight points, Jocelyn Hatfield hauled in six rebounds and Elaine Puckett accounted for five rebounds.
The Bears, the area’s top seed, improved to 23-7 and advanced to the area championship game against No. 2 Sylvania at 6 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Alexis Adams finished with a game-high 20 points for No. 4-seeded Asbury and Keyaira Nichols had 10 points.
Jimmerson nailed two 3-point baskets and Blevins and Puckett each added one in helping the Bears roll to a 24-4 advantage after one quarter of play.
Jimmerson, Brooks, Halle Brown, Kami Sanders and Kaylee Young all chipped in 3-pointers during the second quarter to lift the Bears to a 44-11 halftime lead.
Plainview out-rebounded the Rams 34-19 and forced 21 turnovers.
Hokes Bluff 53, Geraldine 41:
Geraldine’s Carlie Johnson scored 12 points, Gracey Johnson added 10 points and Joanna Hammett nine in a Class 3A, Area 12 Tournament semifinal loss Monday night.
The Bulldogs (17-8), the area’s No. 2 seed, trailed No. 3 Hokes Bluff 28-20 at the halftime break and 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Hokes Bluff shot 10 of 25 from the free-throw line in the final quarter, where the team scored all but four of its 13 fourth-quarter points.
Madi Wolfe and Kileigh Blackwell each scored 12 points for Hokes Bluff, and Maddie Smith and Bailee Latronico had 11 points apiece.
No. 1 Collinsville defeated No. 4 Glencoe 63-47 in the other area semifinal game Monday night. Collinsville hosts Hokes Bluff for the area title at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Boaz 52, Crossville 36:
Boaz used a dominant third quarter to put the game out of reach and eliminate Crossville in the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament semifinal round Monday night.
The Pirates outscored Crossville 15-2 to stretch the lead to 22 heading to the fourth.
Boaz jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one, and maintained the nine-point advantage into halftime.
The Pirates got a balanced offensive effort, with seven players scoring five points or more, including Savannah Wood's team-high 11 points. Lily Lackey added eight in the win, while Emma Smith netted seven. The trio of Maleah Collins, Osalyn Minor and Lilly Beth Morrison each chipped in with six points, while Amylia Langley added five.
Crossville, who sees its season come to an end with the loss, were paced by Laura Lopez with a game-high 16 points, and Kinsley Henderson, who added 10 points in defeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.