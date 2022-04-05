AJ Kramer struck out 15 and walked none while giving up three hits in a complete game, and Fort Payne defeated Geraldine 3-0 on Monday.
Lydia Crane launched a solo home run, while Graidin Haas and AJ Kramer each finished with a double for the Wildcats (19-7).
JJ Dismuke doubled for the Bulldogs (12-5). Lydia West tossed a complete game, allowing seven hits, striking out five and walking none.
AJ Kramer mashed two home runs, including a grand slam, as Fort Payne toppled Leeds 12-6 to finish its run at an Oxford tournament Saturday.
The Wildcats went 3-1 in tournament play.
AJ Kramer finished with five RBIs and four runs scored on 3-for-4 hitting against Leeds, adding a double while picking up the win in four innings in the circle. She surrendered three hits for two runs with five strikeouts and one walk.
Abby Phillips doubled with two RBIs and a run scored, Emily Ellis plated a run on two hits with an RBI and Lily Jackson scored a run on two hits.
In the Wildcats’ first game against Leeds on Saturday, AJ Kramer collected five RBIs on two home runs. She was 4 for 4 and scored two runs at the plate, while tossing 4 1/3 innings in the win. She allowed no runs on two hits while striking out three and walking none.
Cory Kramer tripled on two hits and scored a run, Haas and Jackson each doubled and scored a run, as Phillips plated a run on two hits.
On Friday, Fort Payne earned a 7-0 shutout win against Cleburne County, as AJ Kramer retired a career-high 17 batters and walked one while giving up one hit in a complete game.
Ellis drove in three runs on three hits, and Haas, Phillips and Marcella Rentas each recorded a double.
Fort Payne finished Friday’s contests with a 9-6 loss to Central.
Haas tripled and AJ Kramer and Crane had a double apiece.
Kyleigh Thomas took the loss in the circle in a complete game for the Wildcats. She struck out five and walked two while allowing 11 hits.
