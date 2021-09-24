Strong opening half helps Hornets past Tigers

Hunter Robinson rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, Matthew Norman finished with three rushing scores behind 104 yards on the ground and the Ider Hornets used a strong first half to beat the Valley Head Tigers 42-20 on homecoming night at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium on Friday.
Dylan Grant threw for 156 yards with no interceptions and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Massey (three catches, 67 yards) to cap the scoring as the Hornets improved to 4-2 following the non-region battle against their DeKalb County neighbors.
Ider led 14-0 before the Tigers (2-4) scored to start the second quarter.
Eian Bain’s 1-yard scoring dive pulled the Tigers within 14-7, before a rushing score by Robinson and another one by Norman extended the lead to 28-7 by halftime.
Bain ran for two scores to pull Valley Head within 28-20 at the 5:11 mark of the third period.
Bain rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns. He threw for 59 yards with one interception.
The Hornets visit Victory Christian in another non-region contest at 7 p.m. next Friday.
The Tigers return to Class 1A, Region 7 competition next Friday, visiting Appalachian at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.