Eight Fort Payne wrestlers advanced to this week’s AHSAA state tournament following qualifying in this weekend’s AHSAA Class 5A-6A North Super Sectional at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
Carter Blalock (106 pounds), Tucker Burkhead (120), Jax Cyrus (126), Cole Blalock (132), Hayden Davis (138), Parker Wilson (152), Dawson Williams (160) and Landon Sulffridge (195) all qualified for the state tournament, beginning Thursday at Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
At the sectional tournament, Carter Blalock (30-6) placed fourth and scored 24 team points. In a third-place match, Demarcus Powe of Gardendale earned a 4-1 win by decision against Blalock. Blalock won by medical forfeit over Jackson Unger (Athens) in the consolation semifinal round, and had a win by fall against Arab’s Colby Silva. He won by fall against Saint Clair County’s Kayleb Randolph in Championship Round 1, before winning by fall against Moody’s Brynn Jenkins.
Burkhead (19-10) placed eighth and picked up 10 team points. After receiving a Round 1 bye, he took a loss by fall to Pell City’s Logan Shell, before winning by fall against Mae Jemison’s Zion Bright in the second consolation round and winning by fall against East Limestone’s Caeson Kelley in the third consolation round. Burkhead won by fall against Oxford’s Kaleb Shelton in the fourth consolation round.
Taking a loss by fall against Scottsboro’s Clinton Stewart in the first-place match, Cyrus (24-11) placed second while earning 24 team points. Cyrus won by an 11-6 decision against Athens’ Andrew Maxwell in the semifinal round, after winning by fall against Clay-Chalkville’s Shamel Smith in the quarterfinal round. After receiving a Round 1 bye, Cyrus won by fall against Columbia’s Tyrone Deere.
Cole Blalock (24-5) won by fall against Mortimer Jordan’s Kage McIssic in a third-place match and tallied 26 team points. In the consolation semifinal round, Blalock won by fall against Arab’s Austin Silva. He picked up a win by fall against Pell City’s Tanner Horsely in the first championship round and a win by fall against Leeds’ Clayton Williams in the second championship round, before winning by fall against McIssic in a quarterfinal match.
In a loss by fall against Hayden’s Bentley Briscoe, Davis (29-5) placed fourth and earned 22 team points. Davis won by fall against Jasper’s Cooper Brooks in the consolation semifinal round. He won by fall against Decatur’s Dayton Swoopes in the first championship round, before winning by fall against Alexandria’s Joesph Lomax in the second championship round. Davis defeated Pinson Valley’s Timothy Tremble by fall in the quarterfinal.
Wilson (22-14) lost by a 4-0 decision against Scottsboro’s Aiden Goggans in a seventh-place match to finish eight and produce 10 team points. Wilson received a first-round bye and topped Pinson Valley’s Conner Hughes by fall in Championship Round 2. He added a consolation round win by fall against Leeds’ Jacob Stokes.
Williams (31-3) placed fourth and scored 21 team points following an 11-2 defeat by major decision to Arab’s Logan Silva in a consolation semifinal-round match. Williams started with a win by fall against Steven Andrews of Pinson Valley and added a win by fall against Scottsboro’s Colton Durham, before defeating Center Point’s Micah Kier by fall in a quarterfinal-round match.
In a seventh-place match, Sulffridge (10-13) lost by fall against Clay-Chalkville’s Matthew Vazquez and tallied 10 team points. Sulffridge opened with a win by fall against Buckhorn’s Colton Madere. He added a win by fall against Mae Jemison’s Jayden Young in a third consolation-round match and an 8-7 win by decision against Decatur’s Daniel Nelson.
