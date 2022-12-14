Just as Logan Anderson’s injury didn’t stop the Fyffe Red Devils from winning the 2022 AHSAA Class 2A state championship, the injury also didn’t stop the sophomore from claiming DeKalb County’s top football honor.
Anderson, a running back/defensive back, was voted as the 2022 DeKalb County Player of the Year by football coaches representing the eight schools in the DeKalb County Schools district, highlighting the all-county team selections this week.
Sylvania running back Braiden Thomas and Valley Head running back Eian Bain were chosen as co-Offensive Players of the Year, while Fyffe defensive lineman Tucker Wilks and Plainview defensive back Levi Brown were selected as co-Defensive Players of the Year. Additionally, Geraldine’s Carlos Mann was voted as the county’s Athlete of the Year.
The 2022 All-DeKalb County Football Team, listed by player, year and position:
Cody Satterfield, Sr., WR
Mauricio Calderon, Jr., DB
Dylan McCullough, Sr., RB
Landon Traylor, Jr., OL/DL
Jarrett Jenkins, Sr., OL/DL
Cristian Rodriguez, Sr., K
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.