Just as Logan Anderson’s injury didn’t stop the Fyffe Red Devils from winning the 2022 AHSAA Class 2A state championship, the injury also didn’t stop the sophomore from claiming DeKalb County’s top football honor.

Anderson, a running back/defensive back, was voted as the 2022 DeKalb County Player of the Year by football coaches representing the eight schools in the DeKalb County Schools district, highlighting the all-county team selections this week.

