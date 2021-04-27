Chloe Hatch delivered a perfect game, allowing no hits, runs or walks, across four innings of Fyffe’s 15-0 shutout win against Valley Head on Monday.
Hatch struck out eight batters and 39 of her 44 total pitches were strikes. She threw four groundouts and 11 first-pitch strikes against the 12 batters she faced.
Hatch also made some noise during her turns at the plate. She smashed a solo home run across center field to lift the Red Devils (21-10-2) to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. She also added a double in a 3-for-3 hitting performance that amounted to four RBIs and three runs scored.
Fyffe plated 14 of its 15 runs in the fourth inning and closed the game with 13 hits and nine RBIs.
Livia Cowart finished with two RBIs on two hits and scored a run for the Red Devils. Lauren Webb scored two runs and registered two hits and Olivia Wilks contributed two hits and an RBI with a run scored. Alivia Hatch scored two runs.
Geraldine 13, North Sand Mountain 2:
Gracey Johnson, Jaden Dismuke and Lydia West each had home runs as Geraldine raced past North Sand Mountain on Monday.
Johnson finished with four hits, three RBIs and scored two runs and Dismuke chipped in four hits with a run scored and an RBI for the Bulldogs (16-11-1). Shelby Trester scored four runs and had three hits with an RBI, Tinsley Satterfield contributed two hits with a run scored and Ally Short scored two runs.
Geraldine opened the game with a bang, courtesy of a three-run home run by West.
The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 5-0 before Dismuke and Johnson both hit solo homers in the fourth inning.
Two Geraldine runners scored when Johnson doubled in the top of the fifth inning and the lead advanced to 9-0.
The Bison mustered just three hits while striking out a total of 11 times.
