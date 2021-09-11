Bears trounce Rams for win region-opening win

Behind a 395-yard rushing performance, the Plainview Bears trounced the Asbury Rams 54-6 in their Class 3A, Region 7 opener Friday night.
Braiden Thomas scored a 65-yard touchdown reception from Brody Bryant to start the game and the Bears (3-0, 1-0 3A, Region 7) rolled up a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, extending it to 44-0 at halftime.
Thirteen different players carried the ball for the Bears.
Thomas led all Plainview rushers with 59 yards on three attempts with a touchdown, Sam Crowell carried four times for 58 yards and Dylan McCullough finished with 42 yards on three attempts.
Chase Alexander scored two rushing touchdowns and carried six times for 30 yards. Bryant, Levi Brown and Andrew Hall each ran for a touchdown for the Bears.
Plainview’s Arturo Medrano was 6 of 8 on extra-point kick attempts.
Defensively, Plainview held the Rams (1-1, 0-2) to 146 total yards, 128 yards rushing.
Asbury got on the scoreboard at the 11:27 mark of the fourth quarter. Dante Broussard scored on an 18-yard run.
The Bears host Geraldine in a region contest at 7 p.m. next Friday.
