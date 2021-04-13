Fyffe’s Koby Harris scored on a balk in the third inning, breaking a 2-2 tie en route to a 5-2 victory against the Collinsville Panthers in Fyffe on Monday.
The Red Devils extended their undefeated mark to 18-0 with the win.
Harris led Fyffe at the plate with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Ike Rowell doubled with an RBI and a run scored, Will Stephens chipped in an RBI and Parker Godwin and Brody Dalton each scored a run.
Godwin earned the win on the mound, striking out nine, walking one and allowing three hits for two runs in three innings of work.
Dalton Hughes took the loss for Collinsville (11-14), pitching four innings and surrendering four hits and runs with a strikeout and no walks.
Hughes smacked a solo home run across right field to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Carson Dennis singled on a line drive to center field later in the inning, allowing Jacob Jones to score and make it 2-0.
Harris plated his first run for the Red Devils on Rowell’s double to left field in the bottom half of the opening inning, before Rowell made it home for the tying run off a Tanner Cowart groundout.
Sylvania 9, Geraldine 4:
Sylvania capitalized on a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth inning, plating four runs during the stretch to beat Geraldine at Sylvania High School on Monday.
Braiden Thomas singled home Gareth Anderson to give the Rams (6-14) the go-ahead score at 5-4 in the fifth inning.
In the sixth, Eli Gurley was hit by a pitch, forcing home Sawyer Hughes to make it 6-4. Consecutive walks in a bases-loaded situation pushed Sylvania’s advantage to 8-4 before the Bulldogs (12-10) recorded a second out on a fly out to right field. Anderson scored on a forced walk before Geraldine closed the inning with a strikeout.
Geraldine finished with a 7-4 hit advantage.
Colt Lusher, Bo Harper, Anthony Martin and Ty Cofield each doubled for the Bulldogs. Cofield contributed two RBIs and Lusher plated two runs.
Lusher sat eight Sylvania batters and walked three while giving up four runs on no hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Anderson pitched five innings in relief for the Rams, striking out four and walking one while surrendering two hits and no runs.
Plainview 10, North Sand Mountain 0:
Plainview used a four-pitcher effort to keep North Sand Mountain hitless in a shutout victory at RTI Field at Plainview High School on Monday.
Sam Crowell, Braden Haymon, Levi Brown and Noah White combined to hold the Bison without a hit or a run, while surrendering just two walks in the five-inning, run-rule game.
The Bears (11-13) scored six runs on errors, while finishing the game with just three hits.
After the game went scoreless across the first two innings, Plainview plated five runs in the third and an additional five runs in the fourth inning.
