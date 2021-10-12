Fyffe’s McCollum clocks in 3rd in Jackson/DeKalb boys’ race

Fyffe eighth-grader Dawson McCollum placed third individually with a time of 19:53, and Plainview’s Alex Smith and Ephan Benjume each placed in the top 10, highlighting DeKalb County’s effort in the boys 5K race at the 2021 Jackson/DeKalb County Meet at ToKnowHim Trails in Pisgah last Friday morning.
Smith, a freshman, crossed the finish line at 20:56 for a sixth-place finish, while teammate Benjume (21:24) placed seventh overall, helping the Plainview boys close as runner-up.
Also contributing to Plainview’s runner-up placement was John Mathis Arnold, who clocked in at 21:59 for 11th place, and Collin Hall (22:19) was 14th overall.
Fyffe placed third, as Nathaniel Baugh (22:13) scored a 13th-place individual finish. Will Ridgeway (22:39; 16th place) and Eli Butts (23:01; 17th place) added to Fyffe’s successful outing.
Pisgah captured first place after having five runners place in the top 10.
Section finished fourth and Geraldine placed fifth in the team category.
Seventh-grader Jesse Rider (25:21) was Geraldine’s top finisher in 31st overall.
Running 18:45 in the 5K, North Sand Mountain’s Lane Gamble was the top individual placer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.