Braiden Thomas rushed for 154 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns as the Sylvania Rams fell behind in the fourth quarter and couldn't recover in a 40-24 loss to the Winfield Pirates in a Class 3A state playoff opener Friday night.
Thomas ran for an 18-yard touchdown with 7:41 remaining in regulation to give the Rams (5-6) a 24-20 lead, capping a nine-play, 63-yard drive.
The Pirates (10-1) took the lead for good on their ensuing possession, ending with an Aiden Quinn 11-yard scoring run with 4:19 to play.
Sylvania went four-and-out on four straight incomplete passes, allowing Winfield to take over at the Rams' 29-yard line.
On the second play from scrimmage, Winfield's Joseph Cox scored on a 14-yard touchdown run. the following extra-point kick attempt failed, leaving Winfield with a 33-24 advantage with 3:24 remaining.
After a short gain on Sylvania's next possession, Brody Smith was intercepted for the third time of the night by Trey Mann. The Pirates extended their lead with a 5-yard scoring run by Drew Cook.
The Rams' season ended after the 3-hour trip to west Alabama. Six of their nine losses came by a margin of nine points or fewer this season.
Gareth Anderson rushed for 50 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown vs. Winfield. Smith finished 12-for-26 passing for 111 yards.
Sylvania had 239 yards rushing.
For the Pirates, Cox delivered 14 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, Cook added 18 carries for 125 yards and a score and Quinn was 10 of 14 for 129 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.
The Rams held a 10-7 halftime advantage after leading by as much as 10-0 with 9:39 on the clock in the second quarter.
Jaxon Andrade kicked a 33-yard field goal to put Sylvania in front 3-0 after Brayden Harris intercepted a batted Winfield pass.
Anderson ran for a 1-yard score and Andrade added a PAT kick to put the Rams ahead 10-0.
Winfield visits Ohatchee for a second-round matchup Friday.
