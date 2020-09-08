Red Devils aim to maintain hot start as Rams visit

After notching its second shutout win last week, Fyffe returns home to host Sylvania at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Red Devils (2-0) scored touchdowns on all five first-half possessions, including an interception return for a score by Ike Rowell, in a 54-0 victory at Collinsville last week.
Rowell led Fyffe in rushing with 86 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 51-yard score early in the second quarter that lifted the Red Devils to a 28-0 advantage, after his interception return went for a 51-yard score in the game’s opening period.
Hunter Machen scored on runs of 6 and 20 yards in the second half, as Fyffe finished with 381 yards rushing.
The Rams (2-1) gained a forfeit win last week after Brindlee Mountain was forced to cancel Friday night’s scheduled contest due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sylvania defeated Sardis 32-7 in its home opener Aug. 27.
Defensively, the Rams limited Sardis to 192 yards.
Gareth Anderson scored on a 14-yard run with 3:34 to go in the third quarter to push the Rams ahead 26-0. He finished with 15 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Brayden Harris had six carries for 62 yards and a score, Wilbanks added five carries for 36 yards with a touchdown and two catches for 72 yards with a TD for Sylvania.
Brody Smith completed 5 of 12 passes for 96 yards with a touchdown.
The Rams capped the night with 365 yards of offense, including 269 yards rushing.
Fyffe is 36-21-2 in its series with Sylvania, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website. The Red Devils won the previous six meetings, including last year’s 42-0 win.
Here’s a look at more of this week’s games featuring DeKalb County teams:
Collinsville at Brindlee Mountain
Collinsville was scheduled to visit Brindlee Mountain on Friday, but after Brindlee Mountain was forced to postpone its game against Sylvania last week due to COVID-19 concerns and the team having to miss another week of activities, the Panthers began looking for a replacement opponent.
No opponent had been scheduled before The Times-Journal went to press Tuesday. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
The Panthers (2-1) took a 54-0 loss against Fyffe last week.
Woodville at Valley Head
Valley Head hosts Woodville for its second region contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Tigers (2-1) are 10-4 in their series against Woodville (1-2), according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. Valley Head won last year’s meeting 29-7.
Bryson Morgan and Jordan Burt combined for 257 yards rushing for Valley Head in last week’s 20-14 victory against Cedar Bluff. It was the Tigers’ first win against Cedar Bluff in seven years.
Morgan led Valley Head with 137 yards rushing on 27 carries and two touchdowns, adding five tackles as a defender.
Burt had 28 carries for 121 yards rushing. He went 3-for-7 passing for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Woodville defeated Coosa Christian 46-38 last week.
Asbury at Plainview
The Plainview Bears pursue a third straight win as they host the Asbury Rams for their region opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bears (2-0) take on Asbury (0-3) for the first time in program history.
The Rams are coming off a 47-0 loss against Geraldine in their region opener. It was the second straight game in which Asbury failed to score.
Plainview rushed for 427 yards in last week’s 50-28 win at Pisgah last Friday. Marcos Vega led the ground game with 160 yards on 21 attempts with three touchdowns. Brody McCurdy ran nine times for 111 yards with a touchdown and Noah White and Jathan Underwood each rushed for 99 yards and a score apiece.
White threw for 71 yards with an interception and a 56-yard scoring pass to Andrew Hall.
Vega recorded six tackles for the Bears, including two for losses. McCurdy had six tackles (four for losses).
Geraldine at Sardis
Geraldine visits Sardis for a non-region contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-0) shut out Asbury 47-0 with a stellar performance by their run game. Anthony Baldwin rushed for three scores, while Sebastian Totherow rushed for a score and caught a touchdown pass from Bo Harper.
Geraldine rolled to a 41-0 halftime lead with the second half featuring 10-minute quarters and a running clock.
Geraldine used eight ball carriers. Jose Garcia led the way with 54 yards on three carries, followed by Zane Williams with 48 yards on two rushes. Baldwin ran six times for 46 yards.
Drew Fowler paced Geraldine’s defense with six tackles. Troy Willoughby made five stops and Ed Hernandez had three and one fumble recovery.
Sardis (0-2) took a 14-6 loss at Douglas last week.
Sardis defeated Geraldine 19-14 in last year’s meeting.
Ider at Tanner
The Ider Hornets travel to Tanner for their second region contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Hornets (1-2) are coming off a 40-13 loss to North Sand Mountain in their region opener last week. Hunter Robinson and Luke Hannah scored fourth-quarter touchdowns for Ider in the fourth quarter.
The Rattlers (1-2) lost 34-21 at Section in their region opener last week.
The Ider-Tanner series is tied 2-2 heading into Friday’s game, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. The Rattlers won the previous meeting 52-7 in Tanner in November 2014.
Guntersville at Crossville
Crossville seeks its first win against undefeated Guntersville, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday in Crossville.
The Lions (0-3) took a 48-7 loss at Boaz last week. They’ll look to rebound against a Guntersville program that has won the last seven meetings. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, Crossville’s last win against Guntersville was in November 1944.
Crossville had 123 total yards, all on the ground, against Boaz. Colton Adkins led the way for the Lions with 54 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Guntersville defeated Fairview 48-12 in its region opener last Friday.
Tuscaloosa at Cornerstone
Cornerstone Christian Academy hosts Tuscaloosa Christian at Rodeo Field in Rainsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Matt Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Israel Phillips in the Eagles’ 28-14 loss to Jacksonville Christian Academy last Friday night.
Johnson led all Eagles receivers with 96 yards on four receptions in the team's regular-season opener.
The Eagles (0-1) fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter before Phillips connected with Johnson for a 52-yard scoring strike. Phillip Grizzard's PAT kick pulled them within 14-7 before JCA earned a safety to extend its advantage to 16-7 at intermission.
Hale found Johnson for a 29-yard catch-and-run. Johnson fumbled into the end zone where Phillips fell on the ball for a score. Grizzard's ensuing PAT kick made it 22-14 heading into the final period.
JCA's Tanner Wilson rushed for a 2-yard score to secure in the final frame to secure the win.
Tuscaloosa Christian defeated New Life Christian 58-8 last week.
