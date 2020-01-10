The Fort Payne wrestling team earned a 54-12 victory at Scottsboro on Thursday night.
Taylor Roe, Riley Kuhn, Arturo Rodriguez and Noah Tidmore all earned wins by pinning their opponents. Dawson Williams picked up a victory in double overtime, while David Miguel won by decision.
Jax Cyrus, Cole Blalock, Rodrigo Martinez and Riley Walker all won by forfeit.
Fort Payne is set to finish participation in the Arab Invitational on Saturday, before traveling to Oxford to compete against Pell City, Gardendale and Oxford on Tuesday.
Bulldogs rally past Eagles in OT
The Geraldine and Pisgah boys had no trouble finding offense in their game Tuesday night.
Kaejuan Hatley scored a game-high 30 points to lead five Geraldine players in double figures as they rallied to beat the Eagles 93-86 in overtime in Geraldine.
Griffin Knight finished with 26 points, Jackson Bearden added 12 points, Jaxon Colvin had 11 points and Ridge Berry chipped in 10 points for the Bulldogs (7-10, 1-4 Class 3A, Area 15).
Geraldine rallied from a 44-36 halftime deficit to tie the game at 80 and force overtime. Knight scored seven points in the extra period to help the Bulldogs outscore Pisgah (6-12, 1-3) 13-6 and earn their second win in a row.
Austin Brown made seven 3-point baskets, leading the Eagles with 30 points. Jared Wilks scored 28 points and Zach Cornelison added four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
Geraldine visited Plainview for another area matchup on Friday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Johnson leads Geraldine girls in loss to Pisgah
Gracey Johnson had 19 points for the Geraldine girls in a 75-41 loss against top-ranked Pisgah in an Area 15 game in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
The Eagles (18-5, 5-0 Class 3A, Area 15) led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter and 65-39 at halftime. They clinched the area championship with the win and will host next month’s area tournament.
Pisgah’s Molly Heard had a game-high 20 points, while Chloe Womack and Kallie Tinker added 13 points apiece.
The Bulldogs dropped to 5-13 overall and 0-5 in area play. They visited Plainview on Friday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Crossville girls take loss to Boaz
Marisa Hunt led the Crossville girls with nine points in a 52-25 loss to Boaz in Crossville on Tuesday night.
The Lions dropped to 5-10, including 1-4 in Class 5A, Area 13. Boaz improved to 10-9 overall and 4-0 in area play.
Boaz led 26-15 at the half and 44-23 to start the fourth period.
The Lions visited Sardis on Friday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Ider girls rout Richard Hardy for 4th straight win
Kinsley Carson’s 16 points led five Ider girls in double-digit scoring in a 75-36 win at Richard Hardy Memorial School in South Pittsburgh, Tenn., on Thursday night.
It was the Hornets’ fourth consecutive win, improving them to 16-3 overall (4-0 Class 2A, Area 15).
Alayna Chapman scored 14 points, Kaleigh Carson had 13 points and Savannah Seals and Gracie Flynn added 11 points apiece for Ider.
The Hornets hosted area rival North Sand Mountain on Friday night. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
