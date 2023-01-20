The Fort Payne wrestling team earned a split in its final regular-season home appearance Tuesday night, beating Armuchee (Ga.) 57-18 and falling to Signal Mountain (Tenn.) 64-17.
Carter Blalock finished the night with a win by technical fall and another by pin for the Wildcats. Hayden Davis, Adam Corona, Josh Everett and Dawson Williams each recorded a win by pin. Parker Wilson won by major decision and Aaron Wright picked up a win by decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.