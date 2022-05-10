The Cornerstone Christian Academy baseball team capped its 2022 season with a fourth-place finish in the ACAA Final Four in Hueytown on Saturday.
In their semifinal-round game, the Eagles fell to New Life Christian 19-9 in five innings, before closing with an 18-7 loss in five innings to Tuscaloosa Christian in a third-place game at Bud Newell Park.
Against New Life, the Eagles (11-8) scattered 11 hits, paced by Henry Harrison’s three with three RBIs. Israel Phillips scored two runs on two hits with an RBI, Jacob Monroe doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Colby Harrison plated three runs with a double.
New Life erased a 7-1 deficit to win.
The Eagles pulled ahead 3-0 in the opening inning, before New Life plated a run on a passed ball in the bottom half of the inning.
In the top of the second, Edmondson grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Jake Nelson from third base for a 4-1 advantage. Edmondson scored on a Jacob Monroe double and Monroe reached home on a Tristan Johnson single with two outs in play, extending the lead to six runs.
New Life pushed across five runs in the bottom of the second frame to narrow the deficit to 7-6.
New Life tied the game on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third and took the lead for good at 8-7 on a single with no outs on the scoreboard. The lead expanded to 12-7 before Cornerstone’s defense collected a second out and it became 15-7 before a New Life hit into a fielder’s choice for a third out.
In the top of the fifth, Henry Harrison singled to left field, as Colby Harrison and Phillips scored on the throw, narrowing the gap to 16-9.
But three additional New Life runs in the fifth inning ended the game by mercy rule.
Cornerstone left eight runners stranded in scoring position.
Colby Harrison surrendered 11 runs on six hits with four strikeouts and walks in two innings for the Eagles, while Will Edmondson struck out seven, walked none and allowed eight hits and runs.
On the mound for New Life, Carson McCutchin tossed four innings, gave up four runs on seven hits while retiring five and walking two.
McCutchin drove in four runs on two hits, including a double. Nathan Golden doubled and plated two runs with an RBI, and Cole Hudgins scored four runs on three hits.
Against Tuscaloosa Christian, Cornerstone grabbed a 5-1 advantage in the first inning and led 6-1 before the Warriors took control with a nine-inning scoring outburst in the third inning.
Sam Johnson and Phillips each doubled with an RBI and a run scored for the Eagles. Brady Biddle scored a run on two hits with an RBI and Colby Harrison plated two runs.
Colby Harrison lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs on four hits, striking out three and walking five.
