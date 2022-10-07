Eian Bain thundered across the goal line on a 1-yard, go-ahead scoring run with 57 seconds left in regulation to give No. 5 Valley Head a 34-28 win against Appalachian at James E. Carr Stadium in Oneonta on Thursday night.
The game was knotted at 28 entering the final period, before Bain cashed in the winning score inside the final minute, helping the Tigers remain undefeated at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Class 1A-Region 7 competition.
Bain finished with 337 yards rushing on 29 carries with three touchdowns, and completed 2 of 4 passes for 25 yards and a touchdown throw to Chase Thomas. Bain also intercepted a pass and recorded four tackles on the defensive side.
Hunter Robinson carried 16 times for 100 yards rushing with a touchdown that pulled the Tigers into a 7-6 lead early in the first quarter.
Valley Head amassed 520 yards of offense (495 yards rushing). Appalachian (5-3, 3-1) finished with 283 yards of offense (230 yards passing).
Sean Curtis was 14 of 21 for 230 yards with two touchdowns for the Eagles. He rushed 14 times for 44 yards and two additional scores.
Valley Head returns home for a game against region opponent Woodville next Friday.
