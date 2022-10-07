Eian Bain thundered across the goal line on a 1-yard, go-ahead scoring run with 57 seconds left in regulation to give No. 5 Valley Head a 34-28 win against Appalachian at James E. Carr Stadium in Oneonta on Thursday night.

The game was knotted at 28 entering the final period, before Bain cashed in the winning score inside the final minute, helping the Tigers remain undefeated at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Class 1A-Region 7 competition.

