A second-quarter scoring spurt allowed third-ranked Plainview to push its lead to double digits for the first time in the Class 3A Area 14 Tournament championship game against 10th-ranked Sylvania.

The Bears maintained the gap, unleashing a stout defensive effort that surrendered 18 points across the second half en route to a 63-42 victory and tournament title at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.

