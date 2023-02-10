A second-quarter scoring spurt allowed third-ranked Plainview to push its lead to double digits for the first time in the Class 3A Area 14 Tournament championship game against 10th-ranked Sylvania.
The Bears maintained the gap, unleashing a stout defensive effort that surrendered 18 points across the second half en route to a 63-42 victory and tournament title at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Thursday night.
“In the second quarter we started making some shots and started staying in front of them a little better on defense, and luckily things went our way,” Bears head coach Luke Griggs said after his team improved to 29-3 overall.
Lauren Jimmerson paced the top-seeded Bears with 14 points (three 3-pointers) and six rebounds. Sawyer Kate Hulgan swished four 3s for 12 points, Ali Price added 10 points, Saydi Jackson finished with nine points, Kami Sanders had eight points and Gracie Rowell contributed six assists.
No. 2-seeded Sylvania’s Anna Murdock scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter. Leianna Currie finished with 12 points and Ambriel Stopyak chipped in seven points.
Plainview hosts Vinemont at 6 p.m. Monday in the 3A Northeast Sub-Regional round, while Sylvania (21-9) travels to No. 2-ranked Susan Moore at 6 p.m. Monday.
In Thursday’s area final, the Bears maintained a 14-13 edge at the start of the second period before a few Sylvania turnovers allowed for a 4-0 run that extended the lead to 24-13 with 5:30 remaining in the half. Jackson scored a putback layup and assisted Hulgan with a wing 3, and Jimmerson dished to Sanders for a layup before Price sank a 3-pointer from an assist by Jimmerson.
“I told the girls we needed to chip away at the lead,” Sylvania head coach Kyle Finch said. “We weren’t going to cut into the deficit with one possession. We needed to focus on doing the things that make us successful.”
Plainview led 41-24 at halftime and prevented the Rams from threatening the double-digit lead the rest of the way. Sylvania was limited to nine points in each of the two final periods.
“I’m excited for the girls,” Griggs said. “We made a few adjustments at halftime and I thought they played really well on the defensive end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.