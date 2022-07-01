Fort Payne 12U claims state softball championship

Fourteen hours in the furnace of an Alabama summer, and the Fort Payne 12U softball team has a state championship to show for it.
After falling into the elimination bracket with a loss to Alexander City, Fort Payne rallied to defeat Alexander City twice to claim the USA Rec Softball 12U state title in Wetumpka last Saturday.
“I was just proud of the fight and the determination that these girls had,” Fort Payne 12U head coach Erik McBryar said after the girls capped the season with a 16-1 overall record.
The team will be recognized for its state title run at the next Fort Payne city council meeting Tuesday, McBryar said.
At the state tournament in Wetumpka, the girls battled through two days of play where temperatures spanned 106-110 degrees, McBryar said.
Fort Payne won its first game Friday night and its second Saturday morning, before suffering a 2-0 loss to Alexander City in the double-elimination tournament.
The Wildcats followed their lone loss of the season with a 7-1 victory against Prattville, setting up a final series against Alexander City.
In Game 1, Fort Payne pulled off an impressive 4-3 win after an international tiebreaker pushed the game to two hours in length.
“In the second game, I told the girls that they had a chance to accomplish something that nobody’s accomplished,” McBryar said. “I wanted to see them dig deep, find what energy they had left and apply it and go home champions.”
The Wildcats responded well.
They closed with a 4-1 triumph in the second game to clinch the championship.
Fort Payne amassed 126 runs in 17 games, while surrendering only 22 runs.
The Fort Payne 12U team included: Madi Weldon, Ava McGinnis, Miley Cruz, Gracie Graben, Olivia Harrison, Gracelyn Gilstrap, Brylee Parks, Layla McBryar, Harleigh Morgan, Emma Argo, Trinity Hartline, Addi Burt and Brilee Patterson. Assistant coaches were Scott Argo, Coby Harrison, Shawn Morgan and Chris Graben. Nedy Cruz was the team’s bookkeeper.
