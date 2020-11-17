It’s been more than a month since the Fyffe Red Devils have played a road game. They’ll take their first road trip of November on Friday, when they play the Ohatchee Indians in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state playoffs at 7 p.m.
The Red Devils (12-0) compete in the state quarterfinal round for an eighth year in a row and first time since advancing to 3A.
No opponent has been able to match Fyffe so far, not even Walter Wellborn, a No. 2 seed from Region 5. Ike Rowell accounted for six touchdowns as the Red Devils romped past Wellborn 42-13 in last week’s second-round game at Paul Benefield Stadium.
With the win, Fyffe extended its program-record winning streak to 42 games, including 48 in a row on its home field. The team averages 45 points per game while surrendering only one touchdown per game.
Rowell ran for two first-half scores and passed for two more to help the Red Devils take a 28-7 halftime advantage against Wellborn.
Fyffe scored on all four first-half possessions, beginning with an 8-yard Rowell touchdown run up the middle with 8 minutes left in the opening quarter.
Fyffe recovered the opening kickoff of the second half near Wellborn’s 20 and Rowell ran for a 6-yard touchdown and a 35-7 lead.
Rowell scored his fourth rushing touchdown and sixth overall with a 4-yard keeper at the 10:17 mark in the fourth. He rushed for 162 yards on 18 carries as the Red Devils finished with 332 yards rushing and 380 yards of total offense.
Ohatchee (11-1), a No. 3 seed from Region 5, raced past Winfield 54-27 last week.
The Indians, defending 3A state champion Piedmont and Wellborn all finished the regular season with 6-1 records in the region standings. The tiebreaker for the No.1 seed went in favor of Piedmont.
Ohatchee’s lone defeat was a 20-14 overtime loss to Wellborn on Sept. 4.
The Indians average 39 points per game and allow 13 per contest.
Fyffe has never lost to Ohatchee in the four meetings between the two programs. The previous meeting was also a third-round matchup in 2018, in which the Red Devils won 21-13, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Fyffe-Ohatchee winner will advance to the state semifinal round and play the winner of the Piedmont-Saks third-round contest Nov. 27.
