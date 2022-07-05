Nolan Fowler has played baseball and basketball for most of his life.
In middle school, he tried playing football. He attended a spring training session for about a week before calling it quits.
“I didn’t think it was for me,” said Fowler, a rising junior at Fort Payne.
Four years later — and after much convincing — Fowler has reunited with football. And this time things are different, as he joined friend and teammate Jake Barnes as a pair of three-sport varsity student-athletes.
Barnes, who shares connections with Fowler through baseball and basketball, played a key role in encouraging Fowler to give football another chance.
“I told him to come to spring training, give us eight hours of his time and he did and he loved it,” said Barnes, Wildcats starting quarterback. “I’ve always wanted him to be out there with us. I knew he’d enjoy it if he gave it a chance.”
Fowler took the chance and joined the football team for spring training.
“I went the first day and liked it, so I came back the next day and the next day and the next,” he said.
Fowler, described by many as a “natural athlete,” hooked up with Barnes for a throwing session on the football field after deciding to join the Wildcats for spring training.
“(Fowler) was catching (footballs) left and right, over the shoulder just like it was nothing, like he’d been doing it all his life,” Barnes said.
Of course, understanding football’s inner-workings has come with its share of challenges for Fowler.
“It’s tough joining now when everybody else is picking up on things quicker,” Fowler said. "They’ve been playing a while so they know where to be and when to be there, some of the plays, but I think I’m catching on pretty quick with the help of [outside receivers coach Todd Phillips] and coach (Chris) Elmore.
Like Barnes, Fowler began playing baseball and basketball at an early age. Since giving up on football in middle school, Fowler said his family and friends have wanted him to try the sport again.
And now that it’s summer and he’s still grinding away, learning the game and having fun with it, his circle of supporters are thrilled. That includes Fowler’s baseball coach Eric Varnadore, who is a co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the football team, and his basketball coach, Michael Banks.
“We are excited about Nolan coming and joining the football team,” Varnadore said. “For our sports to be successful at Fort Payne, we really need all our athletes to play multiple sports. A lot of the same players we will count on Friday nights will be the same ones coach Banks and I will count on during basketball and baseball seasons.”
Added Banks, “I think that Nolan is going to thrive in this decision. He is a phenomenal athlete, with great footwork and hand-eye coordination that translates to all sports. He is also a tough competitor, who plays basketball with no fear, which will make him successful in football as well.
He always puts academics and sports before personal interests, so I believe it will be a seamless transition for him.”
Having spent their lives around high school athletics, Fort Payne’s coaches know what’s required of a student-athlete willing to take on a sport for every season.
Varnadore said there’s simply no time off, and on top of that, there’s generally some overlap between athletic seasons with which student-athletes must navigate. To manage it, Varnadore said Fort Payne’s athletes just need to “be where your feet are and enjoy the season you’re in.”
“So many times, especially with multiple-sport athletes, they see their teammates from their other sports beginning practices or games while they are not with them yet,” Varnadore said, “and this can sometimes be a situation where you get ready for one season to end so you can move on to the next one.”
Banks pointed out that summers are often the greatest challenge for multi-sport athletes, with the love of competition providing fuel. During the school year, it’s the lack of a break that has to be the greatest challenge, Banks said, adding that it takes a special kind of student-athlete who loves their school and the spirit of competition over personal time and personal goals.
Having successfully navigated the three-sport gauntlet all his life, Barnes understands what it takes and embraces each season. His best piece of advice: “You only get so many years to play high school sports, so enjoy every minute of it and play all the sports you want to play.”
Barnes said his teammates are also a major reason why he plays three sports.
“With every new season, I get to be with a different group of guys and share a unique bond with all three groups,” he said. “I am excited to make the transition from sport to sport with Nolan so we can share that special experience together.”
As Barnes bounces through his final high school season with Fowler and their three sports, he finds comfort in Fort Payne’s coaches being willing to work together about practice times and the transition in between sports.
“My motivation is just to stick with it,” Barnes said. “I’ve played all three (sports) growing up. I never really had a doubt in my mind to quit one and I’m glad I never did, because I’ve loved every minute of it.”
Banks described Barnes’ ability to bring a positive energy and willingness to “live in the moment” as being key to his three-sport foundation.
“To him, he looks at playing each of the sports as a privilege and enjoys every minute of it,” Banks said of Barnes. “Too many kids can’t do what he does, because personal goals of a certain sport or playing in college, or needing a break, prevent them from competing in a sport in which they can help their school. Jake lives in the moment and is making the most out of his high school experience, which you only get once.”
If his work ethic as a two-sport athlete is any indication, Fowler, too, will find his place in football.
Fowler’s been competing in travel baseball this summer. His season is set to end at a tournament in Marietta, Ga., in the last week of July, he said.
“We’ve been winning lots of games and traveling all over. It’s been fun to meet a bunch of kids and their coaches and win some baseball games,” Fowler said.
Fowler, Barnes and the rest of Fort Payne’s varsity football team open the 2022 season with a jamboree at Chattooga (Ga.) on Aug. 11, before visiting longtime rival Scottsboro for their regular-season opener Aug. 19.
