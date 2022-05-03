• Fort Payne native Madi Wallace registered a career-best time of 1:05.06 in the 400-meter hurdles for the Austin Peay women’s track and field team at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn., this weekend. Wallace, a freshman, placed 10th in the 400-meter hurdles in the regular-season finale. Up next for Wallace and the Governors, the Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships on May 11-3 in Murray, Ky.
• Tickets for the 2022 DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet are on sale. Tickets are $30. Contact any hall of fame board member for tickets or call club president C.M. Sanford at 256-996-0513. The banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
• Collinsville’s Jordan Coker and Keaton DeBoard were invited to compete in the upcoming Hawaii Tiki Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii. The high school all-star events in Hawaii are scheduled for December 16-21, 2022, and January 3-8, 2023.
— Staff Reports
