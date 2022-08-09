There’s not a whole lot of game planning that goes into a jamboree for Sylvania.
Tyler Vann, the Rams’ second-year head coach, said that while the team’s offense and defense will be basic when North Jackson visits for a scrimmage at 7 p.m. Friday, details will be of utmost importance.
“I want to see us have consistency on doing little things correctly, from the way we line up to our first step,” Vann said. “We have to make sure we make small things a priority.”
Friday’s game will feature three quarters of varsity action and a junior varsity fourth quarter with a running clock.
“I want to go into the jamboree working on us,” Vann said. “We will be base offense and defense. …We focus on what we do.”
The Chiefs, led by second-year head coach Joe Hollis, travels to Sylvania after a season that amounted to a 5-6 overall record, a third-place finish in region play and a first-round state playoff appearance. They averaged 22 points per game, while defending opponents to an average of 20 points.
North Jackson joins Class 4A’s Region 8 following the AHSAA’s realignment for the 2022-24 seasons.
Vann said the Chiefs’ offense operates out of multiple formations.
“Their coaching staff does a great job of getting their playmakers the ball,” he said. “They lost some starters at a few spots on each side of the ball but they have good football players replacing them. It is a great test for our football team leading into the season.”
Defensively, North Jackson uses an off defensive front, bringing multiple pressures, Vann said.
“…We will have a lot of things to clean up after our jamboree, so I am happy we have Week 0 off to get things fixed before a big game with Saks,” Vann said.
