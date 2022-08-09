Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.