PREP BASEBALL: Fort Payne tops Plainview in season debut

Dylan Wisener pitched three scoreless innings with six strikeouts in the Fort Payne baseball team’s 8-3 win against Plainview in a season debut for both teams in Rainsville on Monday.
Wisener surrendered one hit for one run in the fourth inning when Braden Haymon scored on Steven Cornelius’ sacrifice fly to right field, getting the Bears (0-1) on the scoreboard at 6-1.
Wisener walked three batters in 4 innings and picked up the win. Dalton Gray allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in 2 innings. Brody Gifford relieved Gray with an inning of no hits and two strikeouts.
Chase Henderson had two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs for the Wildcats (1-0). Samuel Hotalen added two hits, an RBI and scored two runs. Dylan Ledford scored a run on two hits with an RBI, and Ben Perry had two runs scored.
Fort Payne had eight hits in the game.
Hotalen got the scoring started in the first inning with a double to left field that plated Henderson, before Perry tagged up and scored on a Wisener fly-out to center field to put the Wildcats up 2-0.
Henderson plated another run in the second off a Ledford ground ball. Later in the inning, Ledford advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on an error to extend the lead to 4-0.
Henderson singled on a line drive to right field in the top of the third, allowing Hotalen and Perry to score runs for a 6-0 advantage.
The Bears rallied in the bottom of the sixth by scoring a pair of runs to cut the deficit to 7-3. Chris Swanson moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when Cornelius doubled on a fly ball to center.
With two outs in play, Plainview tacked on another run before the end of the frame. Cornelius stole third on a Ball 1 call and scored on a catching error.
Eli Johnson took the loss on the mound for the Bears. He allowed six hits for six runs with two strikeouts and a walk in 3 innings. Samuel Crowell tossed 2 innings in relief, surrendering one run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Noah White added 2 innings on the mound, striking out four batters, walking two and allowing one run on one hit.
Swanson led all Plainview batters with two hits in three plate appearances. The Bears finished with four hits.
The Wildcats host Boaz at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Plainview hosts Kate D. Smith (DAR) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Here’s a look at other baseball action from this week:
Ider 11, Gaston 1
The Ider Hornets tallied 11 hits and defeated Gaston 11-1 in 5 innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday.
Andrew Blevins tallied three RBIs and Alex Godwin had two for the Hornets (1-0). Dylan Avery delivered two hits and scored two runs, and Peyton Hood scored two runs off two hits.
Rylie Lassetter struck out six batter and walked two, while allowing no hits or runs in 3 innings for the win. Cody Tinker pitched 2 innings in relief, surrendering one hit and one run, while striking out five and walking two.
Ider plated 10 runs in the third inning.
Lassetter scored two runs off three hits with five RBIs for the Hornets in a 12-0 victory in Game 2.
Lassetter finished with a triple and two doubles, and Holt added two doubles and two RBIs. Hood had two hits, scored two runs and chipped in a pair of RBIs. Avery scored two runs.
The Hornets finished the game with eight hits and 11 RBIs. The plated four runs in the first inning and five in the second inning.
Hood pitched a no-hitter in 5 innings on the mound and struck out eight batters.
Collinsville 18, Valley Head 0
Dalton Hughes had strong performances on the mound and at the plate in Collinsville’s 18-0 victory in 5 innings against Valley Head on Monday.
Hughes allowed no hits or runs in 3 innings on the mound and struck out nine batters. He batted 3 for 3 with a triple and a double and two RBIs.
The Panthers (1-0) raced to an 8-0 lead in the first inning.
Malachi Orr finished with four RBIs and Kaleb Jones had three RBIs and scored three runs for Collinsville. Jon Green scored three runs with two RBIs, Keaton DeBoard added two RBIs and Garrett Skelton plated two runs.
Skelton tossed 2 innings in relief, keeping a clean sheet and striking out six batters.
Collinsville is set to visit Sylvania at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
