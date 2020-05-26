Sylvania's Atchley signs with Shorter

Sylvania senior Grant Atchley signed a national letter-of-intent to play basketball at Shorter University during a signing ceremony at Sylvania High School on Saturday.
Atchley committed to the university in Rome, Ga., in March.
