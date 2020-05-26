Sylvania's Atchley signs with Shorter
Pictured in front, from left: Keith Atchley (Atchley's dad), Grant Atchley and Carrie Atchley (Atchley's mom); in back, from left: Jason Barnett (DeKalb County Schools superintendent), Westley King (Sylvania principal) and Tyler Brooks (Sylvania boys basketball coach). 

 Contributed photo

Sylvania senior Grant Atchley signed a national letter-of-intent to play basketball at Shorter University during a signing ceremony at Sylvania High School on Saturday.

Atchley committed to the university in Rome, Ga., in March.

 

