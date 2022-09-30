Fort Payne’s offense found its groove early, as its defense refused to break.
Kaden Dubose ran for three touchdowns, as the Wildcats scored a season high point total and rolled to a 56-12 victory against the Lee Generals at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
“We were in some third-and-medium and third-and-longs that were not necessarily easy to convert,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said, “but we were able to convert them and keep drives going and make some big plays in some big moments by different guys. I think it’s important to be able to continue that and show that we have multiple guys who can play.”
The Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 Class 6A-Region 8) host Hazel Green in region play next Friday.
In Friday’s region clash, Fort Payne scored on its first four possessions and its defense made a goal-line stand en route to taking a commanding 28-0 halftime lead against Lee (2-4, 1-2).
On the Wildcats’ fourth play from scrimmage, Dubose took a handoff left before cutting up the middle, racing untouched for a 54-yard scoring run.
Bennett Blanks bulled ahead for a rushing score on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line to push the Wildcats ahead 14-0 with 1:31 remaining in the opening period.
Brannon Oliver returned a short punt to the Lee 16, where the Wildcats used three plays to reach the end zone.
Dax Varnadore received a toss on a reverse run to the right side. He rolled toward the sideline before connecting with Jake Barnes near the 5-yard line. Barnes avoided a tackle and scored to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter.
The Generals’ most successful series of the half was helped by three Fort Payne penalties that led to a goal-line situation.
Andrew Barclay stuffed Lee’s Brandon Johnson on third-and-goal from the 1, before the Wildcats’ defense delivered another stop on fourth down to reclaim possession with 5:51 to play.
“I thought that was a big play in the game,” Elmore said. “Even though it was 21-0, as (the Generals) showed in the second half, they can score in the blink of an eye. …To get that stop and get the ball off the 2-yard line and basically go 98 yards to go up 28-0, that sequence was a big part of the game and I think was one of the key parts of getting the victory, for sure.”
The ensuing series was capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Barnes to Marcus Ledford with 2:30 left.
A Barnes-to-Ledford 42-yard catch-and-run highlighted Fort Payne’s opening second-half drive. Dubose carried for a 5-yard score to extend the lead to 35-0.
Johnson scored on a 79-yard run for the Generals’ first points at the 9:49 mark of the third. A 2-point conversion run attempt failed.
Dubose cashed in his third rushing score from 12 yard out midway through the third, giving Fort Payne a 42-6 advantage.
Lee scored its second touchdown with 6:33 to play in the third. Leshaun Vann faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle of the field for an 88-yard score. The 2-point play failed to keep the deficit 42-12.
Fort Payne’s Alex Akins added a 3-yard TD with 1:07 left in the third, and Levi Crow returned an interception for a score with 8:21 remaining in regulation.
