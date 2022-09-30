Fort Payne’s offense found its groove early, as its defense refused to break.

Kaden Dubose ran for three touchdowns, as the Wildcats scored a season high point total and rolled to a 56-12 victory against the Lee Generals at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.

