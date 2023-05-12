Three games up, three games down — and more to go for Class 3A’s top-ranked Plainview.
Lily Boswell struck out 15 in a one-hitter shutout, as the Bears crushed Piedmont 4-0 to cap their AHSAA 3A East Regional tournament run with the regional championship at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville on Wednesday.
The Bears advanced to next week’s state tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. They’ll play Ashford, the South’s No. 2 seed, at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Visit the GoFan app to purchase tickets.
Boswell posted a complete-game win in the tournament finale, delivering 106 total pitches for the 43-1 Bears. Chloe Hatch smacked a double on two hits with an RBI, and Mia Tidmore plated two runs on three hits while Abby Williams finished with two hits and scored a run.
In Tuesday’s semifinal round, Mallory Lindsey and Hatch each mashed home runs and Plainview dismantled JB Pennington 15-0 across five run-ruled innings. Hatch added a double and a triple, driving in three runs. Jada Hampton drove in three runs with a triple and Hannah Regula added a triple. Shianne Parker picked up the complete-game win, allowing four hits and striking out eight.
Plainview opened with an 11-1 win against Hokes Bluff on Tuesday. Boswell sat 13 batters and gave up three hits in a complete-game outing. Williams and Hatch each finished with a double.
Also in the 3A East Regional, Sylvania did its best to overcome an early seven-run deficit but fell short 15-13 against Glencoe in an elimination game Wednesday. The loss closed the Rams’ season with a 20-18-2 record.
Alexia Ferguson drove in four runs behind two doubles, Alysia Ferguson had a triple with four RBIs and Molly Weaver and Anna Murdock contributed two doubles apiece for Sylvania.
Earlier Wednesday, Sylvania defeated JB Pennington 12-6 after rolling past Susan Moore 19-1 in its first elimination bracket game Tuesday. Against Susan Moore, Weaver hit a home run and Murdock and Alysia Ferguson each added a double.
2A East Regional in Albertville:
Reece Jones and Sophia Murphey finished with a triple apiece and Miklyn Troxtel added a double, helping lift Ider past Pisgah 13-3 in an elimination bracket final and into the state tournament Wednesday.
The Hornets (31-18) play the South’s top-seeded J.U. Blacksher at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Tickets are available through the GoFan app.
In Ider’s regional finale, Troxtel picked up the win in four innings, allowing five hits and no runs. Jones drove in three runs and Makinley Traylor recorded three hits.
In another elimination game Wednesday, Brynley Traylor tossed a complete-game shutout to help Ider beat Woodland 6-0. Makinley Traylor homered twice, driving in four runs.
The Hornets eliminated Sand Rock 5-4 behind Kelsey Cooper’s walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday. Troxtel struck out nine and allowed seven hits in the complete-game win.
On Tuesday, Ider eliminated Fyffe from the postseason in a 9-3 victory. Makinley Traylor homered and Troxtel, Lexi Brewer and Brynley Traylor contributed a double.
For Fyffe (13-25), Livia Cowart, Katie Edge and Kendra Fay finished with a double apiece. Edge struck out five and surrendered eight hits in the circle.
Makinley Traylor homered in Ider’s 6-4 loss to West End in the first round Tuesday. Brynley Traylor pitched a complete-game, giving up nine hits.
6A North Regional in Florence:
Fort Payne’s season ended in a 9-4 loss to Mortimer Jordan in an elimination bracket game Thursday.
The Wildcats (20-19) fell behind 5-0 through four innings and couldn’t generate the runs to mount a comeback. AJ Kramer tossed a complete game, striking out three and surrendering nine hits. Abby Phillips contributed a double on two hits.
Fort Payne fell into the elimination bracket after opening the double-elimination tournament with a 4-3 loss to Athens in 11 innings on Wednesday.
A walk-off single with one out in play sealed the win in the bottom of the 11th frame for the Golden Eagles.
For Fort Payne, Kramer delivered outstanding performances from the plate and in the circle. She pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits while striking out nine. She added a home run after drawing three walks. Also for the Wildcats, Phillips chipped in a double and drove in two runs and Carley Cash plated a run on two hits.
In Fort Payne’s first elimination game Wednesday, Kramer retired eight batters and surrendered seven hits in a 3-1 victory against Cullman. Lydia Crane, Marcella Rentas and Phillips each contributed a double.
