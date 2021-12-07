Fort Payne has 17 all-region performers

The Fort Payne Wildcats had 17 players selected to the 2021 Class 6A, Region 7 All-Region team last week.
The all-region team, voted on by the region’s coaches, featured five Wildcats on the first-team list, five second-teamers and seven honorable mentions.
Representing Fort Payne on the first-team offense were senior tight end Sawyer Burt, senior offensive lineman Eli Frasier, senior kicker Alex McPherson and junior wide receiver Marcus Ledford.
Wildcats named to the second-team offense included: senior wide receiver Connor Cash and senior offensive lineman Bronson Laney.
Senior wide receiver Ricky Adame, junior quarterback Jake Barnes, junior offensive lineman Andrew Barclay and sophomore running back Kaden Dubose were offensive honorable mentions for the Wildcats.
Oxford’s Sam Adams was voted as the region’s coach of the year and Oxford’s junior quarterback Sam Robertson was selected as the offensive MVP.
Arab’s senior defensive lineman Jonathan Pugh was named defensive MVP.
Senior defensive lineman Darrell Prater was Fort Payne’s lone first-team defensive selection.
On the defensive second team, senior defensive lineman Heisman Brown, junior linebacker Alex Akins and junior defensive back Kobe King represented Fort Payne.
Fort Payne’s defensive honorable mentions were senior defensive back Seth Williams, junior defensive back Hayden Hairel and sophomore linebacker Bennett Blanks.
