Collinsville edges Section in defensive clash

Collinsville reached the end zone to begin the second half when Dalton Hughes found Malachi Orr for a 47-yard catch-and-run score and the game’s only points of a defensive slugfest.
The Panthers’ third-quarter edge was enough to earn a 7-0 win against the Section Lions in Daniel Garrett’s coaching debut in Section on Friday night.
“It wasn't pretty, but we fought through that and found a way,” Garrett said. “I thought that our defense played hard and really well and showed great composure. In the end, a win is a win.”
Hughes was 10 of 21 for 137 yards passing with a TD and two interceptions for the Panthers (1-0). He ran for 57 yards, punted twice for 67 yards and recovered a fumble.
Collinsville’s defense held Section (0-1) to 126 yards and kept the team in the game in the first quarter when the Panthers had three straight turnovers but did not allow Section to score.
The Panthers finished with 285 yards of offense.
Collinsville makes its home debut Friday, hosting Crossville at 7 p.m.
