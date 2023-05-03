The Fort Payne boys track and field team accomplished something 35 years in the making.
Collecting 125 points, the Fort Payne boys won the AHSAA Class 6A Section 4 Boys Outdoor State Track and Field title for the first time since 1988. Meanwhile, the Fort Payne girls tallied a dominant 206 points to win their respective state qualifier for the ninth straight year at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium last Saturday.
The Wildcats begin 6A competition in the AHSAA Outdoor State Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores on Thursday. Classes 4A-7A will compete at Gulf Shores Stadium, located at 19025 Oak Road West, Gulf Shores, AL., 36542. The meet concludes Saturday.
Two Fort Payne High School records were broken at the sectional. Kobe King’s first-place leap of 45 feet, 6 1/2 inches in the boys triple jump was a school record, and Anahi Barboza’s winning 3200-meter time of 11:32.01 also set a new school mark in the girls event.
In the 6A boys sectional, Cullman (109 points) placed 16 points behind winning Fort Payne and Muscle Shoals (88) was third.
Athens and Buckhorn tied for second with 85 points in the 6A girls division, 121 points behind Fort Payne.
The weekend state qualifier also included competition from 3A Section 3 and 2A Section 3.
JB Pennington (147) won the 3A-3 boys event, with Piedmont (96) finishing second and Weaver (87) third. Pennington (142) also won the 3A-3 girls competition, while Piedmont (115.50) placed second and Hokes Bluff (76) third.
Holly Pond (163) captured the 2A-3 boys championship, while Sand Rock (135) posted second and Locust Fork (74) third — Fyffe (11) finished 13th in the division. On the 2A-3 girls’ side, Sand Rock (110) earned the title, Holly Pond (97) was second and Southeastern (83) third — Fyffe placed eighth.
Here are the results for DeKalb County teams in the final round of the state-qualifying meet at Fort Payne High School:
Fort Payne
Girls
200-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, fourth, 26.88
400-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, fourth, 1:01.11
Jordan Strogov, sixth, 1:03.24
Madison Wright, ninth, 1:05.13
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, first, 2:22.76
Madison Wright, fourth, 2:25.61
Abigail Vega, fifth, 2:25.70
1600-meter run
Anahi Barboza, first, 5:14.84
Abigail Vega, fourth, 5:27.30
Kyndal Hughes, sixth, 5:28.92
3200-meter run
Anahi Barboza, first, 11:32.01
Kyndal Hughes, third, 11:51.38
Arianna Ignacio, eighth, 13:28.45
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 15.66
Sophia Trammell, fifth, 17.36
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, second, 48.20
Kinsley Worthey, fifth, 49.01
Sophia Trammell, sixth, 50.43
4x100-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Sophia Trammell, Ruthie Jones, Jordan Strogov and Kinsley Worthey), sixth, 51.23
4x400-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Ruthie Jones, Jordan Strogov, Kinsley Worthey and Anahi Barboza), first, 4:10.95
4x800-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes, Sara Boatwright and Abigail Vega), first, 10:08.47
High jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 5-4
Lydie Varnadore, third, 5-0
Cooper Garrett, seventh, 4-8
Long jump
Aubrey Evans, second, 16-3.75
Libby Redden, 11th, 14-10.75
Austin Walker, 12th, 14-10.25
Triple jump
Lydie Varnadore, second, 36-5.25
Aubrey Evans, fourth, 35-9
Cooper Garrett, fifth, 35-3.75
Pole vault
Jordan Strogov, first, 8-6
Audrey Pacini, second, 8-0
Alli Wells, third, 6-6
Discus
Cooper Garrett, fourth, 86-5
Seagan Hill, sixth, 80-0
Alexis Shrader, 10th, 76-11
Javelin
Cooper Garrett, first, 112-1
Seagan Hill, fifth, 83-0
Alexis Shrader, sixth, 82-1
Shot put
McKenna Jackson, sixth, 31-7.75
Alexis Shrader, 13th, 27-1.25
Boys
400-meter dash
Lane Pilotte, seventh, 53.15
Ryder Griggs, 10th, 54.16
Ian Norman, 17th, 56.05
800-meter run
Lane Pilotte, second, 2:00.45
Pablo Rodriguez, fifth, 2:04.82
Sam Moses, eighth, 2:07.58
1600-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, sixth, 4:42.39
Sam Moses, seventh, 4:44.27
Daniel De Leon, 13th, 5:00.55
3200-meter run
Sam Moses, seventh, 10:20.92
Pablo Rodriguez, eighth, 10:23.54
Conner Hughes, 17th, 11:20.82
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, second, 14.40
300-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, first, 40.19
Ryder Griggs, third, 41.35
Simeon Bickerstaff, 10th, 45.60
4x400-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Skyler Cody, Connor Kinsley, Ryder Griggs and Lane Pilotte), second, 3:30.67
4x800-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Sam Moses, Lane Pilotte, Pablo Rodriguez and Tyler Anthony), first, 8:21.71
Long jump
Kobe King, 20-9.5
Skyler Cody, seventh, 19-10.25
Triple jump
Kobe King, first, 45-6.5
Connor Kinsley, fourth, 41-11.75
Pole vault
Ryder Griggs, second, 11-6
Oliver Perea, third, 10-0
Discus
Caden Kilgore, second, 134-7
Hayden Presley, 12th, 88-3.5
Carter Tinker, 17th, 84-0
Javelin
Carter Tinker, first, 149-6
Caden Kilgore, seventh, 126-4
Hayden Presley, 14th, 87-2
Shot put
Hayden Presley, sixth, 42-6.5
Carter Tinker, 10th, 39-6.25
Caden Kilgore, 13th, 38-4.5
Fyffe
Girls
100-meter dash
Kirby Coots, fifth, 14.11
Nataly Woodle, eighth, 14.40
200-meter dash
Kirby Coots, third, 28.89
400-meter dash
Miley Westbrook, 1:07.85
Hadley West, 14th, 1:12.59
Kimberly Dukes, 16th, 1:14.94
800-meter run
Miley Westbrook, seventh, 2:49.06
4x100-meter relay
Fyffe “A” (Jacey Green, Nataly Woodle, Adyson Bailey and Kirby Coots), fourth, 55.05
Discus
Hadlee Powell, second, 83-4.5
Abby Reno, 12th, 58-11.5
Sadie Smith, 19th, 54-10
Shot put
Hadlee Powell, first, 32-9.5
Abby Reno, 13th, 23-2.5
Sadie Smith, 14th, 22-11.25
Boys
400-meter dash
David Smith, 11th, 56.45
800-meter run
David Smith, ninth, 2:18.54
1600-meter run
Dawson McCollum, fourth, 4:55.13
3200-meter run
Dawson McCollum, third, 10:29.00
