The Fort Payne boys track and field team accomplished something 35 years in the making.

Collecting 125 points, the Fort Payne boys won the AHSAA Class 6A Section 4 Boys Outdoor State Track and Field title for the first time since 1988. Meanwhile, the Fort Payne girls tallied a dominant 206 points to win their respective state qualifier for the ninth straight year at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium last Saturday.

The Wildcats begin 6A competition in the AHSAA Outdoor State Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores on Thursday. Classes 4A-7A will compete at Gulf Shores Stadium, located at 19025 Oak Road West, Gulf Shores, AL., 36542. The meet concludes Saturday. 

Two Fort Payne High School records were broken at the sectional. Kobe King’s first-place leap of 45 feet, 6 1/2 inches in the boys triple jump was a school record, and Anahi Barboza’s winning 3200-meter time of 11:32.01 also set a new school mark in the girls event.

In the 6A boys sectional, Cullman (109 points) placed 16 points behind winning Fort Payne and Muscle Shoals (88) was third.

Athens and Buckhorn tied for second with 85 points in the 6A girls division, 121 points behind Fort Payne.

The weekend state qualifier also included competition from 3A Section 3 and 2A Section 3. 

JB Pennington (147) won the 3A-3 boys event, with Piedmont (96) finishing second and Weaver (87) third. Pennington (142) also won the 3A-3 girls competition, while Piedmont (115.50) placed second and Hokes Bluff (76) third.

Holly Pond (163) captured the 2A-3 boys championship, while Sand Rock (135) posted second and Locust Fork (74) third — Fyffe (11) finished 13th in the division. On the 2A-3 girls’ side, Sand Rock (110) earned the title, Holly Pond (97) was second and Southeastern (83) third — Fyffe placed eighth. 

Here are the results for DeKalb County teams in the final round of the  state-qualifying meet at Fort Payne High School:

Fort Payne 

Girls

200-meter dash

Ruthie Jones, fourth, 26.88

400-meter dash 

Ruthie Jones, fourth, 1:01.11

Jordan Strogov, sixth, 1:03.24

Madison Wright, ninth, 1:05.13

800-meter run

Anahi Barboza, first, 2:22.76

Madison Wright, fourth, 2:25.61

Abigail Vega, fifth, 2:25.70

1600-meter run

Anahi Barboza, first, 5:14.84

Abigail Vega, fourth, 5:27.30

Kyndal Hughes, sixth, 5:28.92

3200-meter run

Anahi Barboza, first, 11:32.01

Kyndal Hughes, third, 11:51.38

Arianna Ignacio, eighth, 13:28.45

100-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, first, 15.66

Sophia Trammell, fifth, 17.36

300-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, second, 48.20

Kinsley Worthey, fifth, 49.01

Sophia Trammell, sixth, 50.43

4x100-meter relay

Fort Payne “A” (Sophia Trammell, Ruthie Jones, Jordan Strogov and Kinsley Worthey), sixth, 51.23

4x400-meter relay

Fort Payne “A” (Ruthie Jones, Jordan Strogov, Kinsley Worthey and Anahi Barboza), first, 4:10.95

4x800-meter relay

Fort Payne “A” (Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes, Sara Boatwright and Abigail Vega), first, 10:08.47

High jump

Aubrey Evans, first, 5-4

Lydie Varnadore, third, 5-0

Cooper Garrett, seventh, 4-8

Long jump

Aubrey Evans, second, 16-3.75

Libby Redden, 11th, 14-10.75

Austin Walker, 12th, 14-10.25

Triple jump

Lydie Varnadore, second, 36-5.25

Aubrey Evans, fourth, 35-9

Cooper Garrett, fifth, 35-3.75

Pole vault

Jordan Strogov, first, 8-6

Audrey Pacini, second, 8-0

Alli Wells, third, 6-6

Discus

Cooper Garrett, fourth, 86-5

Seagan Hill, sixth, 80-0

Alexis Shrader, 10th, 76-11

Javelin

Cooper Garrett, first, 112-1

Seagan Hill, fifth, 83-0

Alexis Shrader, sixth, 82-1

Shot put

McKenna Jackson, sixth, 31-7.75

Alexis Shrader, 13th, 27-1.25

Boys

400-meter dash

Lane Pilotte, seventh, 53.15

Ryder Griggs, 10th, 54.16

Ian Norman, 17th, 56.05

800-meter run

Lane Pilotte, second, 2:00.45

Pablo Rodriguez, fifth, 2:04.82

Sam Moses, eighth, 2:07.58

1600-meter run

Pablo Rodriguez, sixth, 4:42.39

Sam Moses, seventh, 4:44.27

Daniel De Leon, 13th, 5:00.55

3200-meter run

Sam Moses, seventh, 10:20.92

Pablo Rodriguez, eighth, 10:23.54

Conner Hughes, 17th, 11:20.82

110-meter hurdles

Skyler Cody, second, 14.40

300-meter hurdles

Skyler Cody, first, 40.19

Ryder Griggs, third, 41.35

Simeon Bickerstaff, 10th, 45.60

4x400-meter relay

Fort Payne “A” (Skyler Cody, Connor Kinsley, Ryder Griggs and Lane Pilotte), second, 3:30.67

4x800-meter relay

Fort Payne “A” (Sam Moses, Lane Pilotte, Pablo Rodriguez and Tyler Anthony), first, 8:21.71

Long jump

Kobe King, 20-9.5

Skyler Cody, seventh, 19-10.25

Triple jump

Kobe King, first, 45-6.5

Connor Kinsley, fourth, 41-11.75

Pole vault

Ryder Griggs, second, 11-6

Oliver Perea, third, 10-0

Discus

Caden Kilgore, second, 134-7

Hayden Presley, 12th, 88-3.5

Carter Tinker, 17th, 84-0

Javelin

Carter Tinker, first, 149-6

Caden Kilgore, seventh, 126-4

Hayden Presley, 14th, 87-2

Shot put

Hayden Presley, sixth, 42-6.5

Carter Tinker, 10th, 39-6.25

Caden Kilgore, 13th, 38-4.5

 

Fyffe

Girls

100-meter dash

Kirby Coots, fifth, 14.11

Nataly Woodle, eighth, 14.40

200-meter dash

Kirby Coots, third, 28.89

400-meter dash

Miley Westbrook, 1:07.85

Hadley West, 14th, 1:12.59

Kimberly Dukes, 16th, 1:14.94

800-meter run

Miley Westbrook, seventh, 2:49.06

4x100-meter relay

Fyffe “A” (Jacey Green, Nataly Woodle, Adyson Bailey and Kirby Coots), fourth, 55.05

Discus

Hadlee Powell, second, 83-4.5

Abby Reno, 12th, 58-11.5

Sadie Smith, 19th, 54-10

Shot put

Hadlee Powell, first, 32-9.5

Abby Reno, 13th, 23-2.5

Sadie Smith, 14th, 22-11.25

Boys

400-meter dash

David Smith, 11th, 56.45

800-meter run

David Smith, ninth, 2:18.54

1600-meter run

Dawson McCollum, fourth, 4:55.13

3200-meter run

Dawson McCollum, third, 10:29.00

