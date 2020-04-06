Fort Payne's Winchester returning to football field for all-star game

FORT PAYNE — Some may have forgotten how good of a football player Donald Winchester was before his ACL injury.
Fort Payne coach Chris Elmore hasn’t forgotten.
That’s why when Elmore was asked to be an assistant coach in this year’s North-South All-Star Game, he suggested Winchester be added to the roster.
“(Winchester) didn’t get to have a senior football season, but I thought this would be a great opportunity for him to get back on the field with some great players and show people what he is capable of,” the coach said.
Winchester will represent the North in the contest consisting of two 37-member teams comprised of 2020 graduating seniors. The game is scheduled for Thursday, July 15 at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Elmore was the one to tell Winchester of his all-star selection. Winchester said he was happy and excited about the opportunity ahead.
“I haven’t played a full football game in over a year. I’m just excited to be back on the field,” Winchester told The Times-Journal this weekend.
Winchester was Fort Payne’s leading rusher as a junior. He amassed 800 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging just below five yards per rush.
He sat out his senior season after tearing his ACL last July. He was competing at a prospect camp at the University of North Alabama when the injury occurred.
“I heard a pop in my knee and fell to the ground, then I got up and walked to the trainers table. The trainer at UNA thought I just tweaked my knee a little bit and told me that I’d be OK in a few days,” Winchester said.
As he was initially willing to heal the injury and toughen it out to return to play, Winchester said during his ride home from UNA, he felt like what happened to his knee was something more serious than a minor tweak.
After further evaluation, Winchester discovered the truth: There was a high chance it was a torn ACL.
“After I heard that, I was devastated,” he said.
Four-and-a-half months of rehab ensued.
Before the injury, Winchester was primed to become a valuable weapon for the Wildcats. Not only was he going to be the featured running back, but he was also going to be a defensive threat at cornerback, along with contributions to special teams.
“He could have been a difference-maker for us in a couple of games that we lost,” Elmore said of Winchester. “Our entire team stepped up when he went down and it allowed us to still have a successful year.”
As the football season began in August, Winchester could only watch from the sideline. He felt the excitement of each victory and the sting of each loss.
The Wildcats went 9-3 without Winchester and appeared in the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Winchester delighted Fort Payne’s home crowd during the football team’s senior night. He was inserted late in the game and met with an ovation, as the Wildcats defeated Carver-Birmingham 39-24 on Nov. 2, 2019.
“When I took the field on senior night, it meant a lot to me. Hearing the crowd cheer for me one last time was amazing,” Winchester said.
Though his final high school football season is behind him, Winchester still has a chance to represent Fort Payne and DeKalb County at the North-South All-Star Game in July.
Winchester said he’s using the all-star game to help him “get back into the groove of things before I start practice for college football.”
He said he still has Division III and NAIA offers to play college football, but he still has a goal to walk on at a Division I school, if possible.
The roster for the 61st North-South All-Star Football Game was released by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association last Thursday.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association also plans to host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ cross country during the All-Star Week. The AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Sports Week is currently scheduled for July 13-18.
Association director Jamie Lee said the school deadline for submitting North-South all-star nominations for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis is April 17.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 last July to snap a four-game winning North win streak.
Walter Wellborn’s Jeff Smith will serve as head coach for the North. The North coaching staff includes Elmore, Fort Payne; Don Dover, Fultondale; Rod Isaac, Midfield; Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore; Ryan Lolley, Gordo; Chis Musso, Haleyville; and Andy Lambert, Haleyville.
McGill-Toolen’s Earnest Hill will be the South’s head coach. The South coaching staff includes Matt Geohagan, Bibb County; Anthony Jones, Notasulga; Josh McClendon, Greenville; Brian Seymore, Demopolis; and Mark Heaton, Baldwin County.
