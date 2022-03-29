Fyffe slides past Ider in eight innings

Aubrey Baker singled to score Kaden Phillips in the eighth inning, boosting Fyffe past Ider 8-7 on Monday night.
The Red Devils (7-8) rallied from a 6-3 deficit by plating three runs in the seventh inning and forcing an extra inning when Yahir Balcazar smashed a three-run home run across center field.
Will Edge doubled, Will Stephens plated two runs and Baker had two hits with an RBI and a run scored, as Fyffe tallied nine hits.
Trenton Rowell earned the win on the mound for the Red Devils in one inning of work, striking out one and walking none while allowing no hits or runs. Blake Dobbins sat six and walked six while giving up six runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings of the start.
Branson Durham launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning to push the Hornets (15-4) into a 6-3 lead. Peyton Hood doubled on three hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Cody Tinker struck out one and walked none while surrendering no hits or runs in 2/3 of an inning in the loss. Keegan Whitaker retired nine and walked none while allowing nine hits.
On Saturday, Tinker singled a ground ball to shortstop, allowing Hayden Jackson to score in a 6-5 walk-off win in eight innings against Coosa Christian.
Hood retired 15 batters and walked two while allowing five hits and runs in 7 2/3 innings for the Hornets. Tinker struck out one in relief.
Jackson doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored, Layne White and Matthew Norman each drove in two runs.
Thomas Skaggs recorded a two-run home run for the Conquerors. Brody Nelson scattered two hits and plated two runs, and John David Justus drove in two runs.
Justus tossed 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking five while surrendering four hits for three runs in the loss.
Plainview 8, Cleveland (Tenn.) 1:
Levi Brown doubled with an RBI and a run scored, while allowing four hits and no runs with two strikeouts and one walk in four innings of a victory at Cleveland (Tenn.) on Saturday.
Noah White doubled and plated a run with an RBI, John Mathis Arnold doubled on two hits with an RBI and Braden Haymon scored a run on two hits with an RBI, as the Bears improved to 13-4.
Austin Anderson struck out three and walked two while giving up one hit in three innings in relief for Plainview.
Cleveland’s Jameson Eidson tripled on three hits with a run scored, and teammate Evan Liner surrendered nine hits for six runs with two strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innings of the loss.
In a 12-1 victory against Gaylesville on Friday, Hood tripled on two hits with an RBI and three runs scored, highlighting Ider’s 10-run performance.
Norman doubled and plated two runs with an RBI, White doubled and drove in three runs, Branson Durham scored a run with an RBI and Greyson Weldon plated two runs.
Tinker struck out three and walked one while giving up two runs and no hits in two innings of the win for the Hornets. Norman allowed two hits, walked four and struck out three in relief.
Gaylesville’s Jeremiah Yarbrough surrendered eight hits for 10 runs with two strikeouts and walks in two innings.
North Sand Mountain 11, Valley Head 1:
Eian Bain plated Valley Head’s lone run, as the Tigers were limited to four hits in a victory against North Sand Mountain on Friday.
Mason Vest, Keller Sweeney and Dalton Reed contributed a hit apiece for the Tigers.
Bain allowed two runs on one hit with one strikeout and one walk in 1/3 inning of the loss. Sweeney delivered 3 2/3 innings in relief, walking six and retiring five while surrendering nine runs on four hits.
