PREP FOOTBALL: First-round state playoff scores

Final scores from Friday's first-round state playoff games:
Fort Payne 24, Hartselle 17
Fyffe 48, Sheffield 0
Collinsville 63, Colbert County 18
Hackleburg 34, Valley Head 19
Geraldine 49, Clements 16
Lauderdale County 46, Sylvania 20
Next week's second-round state playoff schedule:
Pinson Valley at Fort Payne
Geraldine at B.B. Comer
Collinsville at Ohatchee
Ranburne at Fyffe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.