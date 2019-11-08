PREP FOOTBALL: First-round state playoff scores

Final scores from Friday's first-round state playoff games:

Fort Payne 24, Hartselle 17

Fyffe 48, Sheffield 0

Collinsville 63, Colbert County 18

Hackleburg 34, Valley Head 19

Geraldine 49, Clements 16

Lauderdale County 46, Sylvania 20

Next week's second-round state playoff schedule:

Pinson Valley at Fort Payne

Geraldine at B.B. Comer

Collinsville at Ohatchee

Ranburne at Fyffe

