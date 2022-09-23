Anahi Barboza clocked in a winning time of 21:18.76, as Fort Payne runners claimed each of the top-11 finishes to dominate the girls race at the Noccalula Falls Invitational in Gadsden on Thursday.

The Fort Payne girls captured the winning low score of 15, while Ohatchee (58) placed second, Asbury (75) was third and Geraldine (97) fourth.

