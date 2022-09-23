Anahi Barboza clocked in a winning time of 21:18.76, as Fort Payne runners claimed each of the top-11 finishes to dominate the girls race at the Noccalula Falls Invitational in Gadsden on Thursday.
The Fort Payne girls captured the winning low score of 15, while Ohatchee (58) placed second, Asbury (75) was third and Geraldine (97) fourth.
In the boys’ race, Fort Payne was runner-up with 32 points behind Hatton (28) and Fyffe (90) placed third.
Here’s how DeKalb County runners and teams fared in Gadsden by individual finisher, place, time and race:
Anahi Barboza, first, 21:18.76, varsity girls
Kyndal Hughes, second, 21:40.01, varsity girls
Abigail Vega, third, 23:02.85, varsity girls
Arianna Ignacio, fourth, 23:16.19, varsity girls
Madison Wright, fifth, 23:16.82, varsity girls
Ava Kate Jett, sixth, 23:22.20, varsity girls
Reese McCurdy, seventh, 23:45.46, varsity girls
Sara Boatwright, eighth, 24:15.87, varsity girls
Ruthie Jones, ninth, 24:35.69, varsity girls
Isabel Reyes, 10th, 25:05.91, varsity girls
Kailey Cameron, 11th, 25:57.27, varsity girls
Michelle Belman, 14th, 26:48.93, varsity girls
Sandra Sebastian, 15th, 26:53.17, varsity girls
Ellie Cyrus, 17th, 28:19.98, varsity girls
Sarah Morgan, 19th, 28:34.76, varsity girls
Josselyn Vega, 20th, 28:45.80, varsity girls
Samuel Moses, third, 18:47.59, varsity boys
Pablo Rodriguez, fourth, 18:50.72, varsity boys
Tyler Anthony, sixth, 18:58.84, varsity boys
Lane Pilotte, eighth, 19:15.79, varsity boys
Jose Sebastian, 10th, 20:29.56, varsity boys
Daniel Deleon, 12th, 20:50.65, varsity boys
Ismael Jimenez, 16th, 21:50.95, varsity boys
Logan Bryant, 21st, 22:28.98, varsity boys
Franklin Jeronimo, 23rd, 23:16.07, varsity boys
Matias Jimenez, 27th, 23:57.35, varsity boys
Orlando Valdez, 30th, 24:15.13, varsity boys
John Hernandez, 32nd, 24:26.06, varsity boys
Sloan Rodriguez, 25th, 30:59.15, varsity girls
Gabriella Bartolome, 33rd, 33:05.15, varsity girls
Karissa Brock, 41st, 35:44.42, varsity girls
Amy Dillon, 44th, 37:58.94, varsity girls
Sophie Bearden, 47th, 38:48.60, varsity girls
Aiden Windham, 50th, 27:22.03, varsity boys
Xander Moses, 58th, 30:10.96, varsity boys
Dawson McCollum, ninth, 19:16.86, varsity boys
Colby Clines, 15th, 21:48.14, varsity boys
Will Ridgeway, 17th, 21:58.27, varsity boys
Jesse Burt, 24th, 23:21.44, varsity boys
Steven Gilbert, 33rd, 24:30.17, varsity boys
Cooper Cox, 35th, 25:17.53, varsity boys
Carter Wilbourne, 37th, 25:26.15, varsity boys
Brody Willoughby, 41st, 25:52.93, varsity boys
Zane Lee, 43rd, 25:57.42, varsity boys
Crimson Ward, 45th, 26:26.57, varsity boys
Braxton Dodd, 46th, 26:44.53, varsity boys
Eli Butts, 47th, 26:56.88, varsity boys
Jesse Mathews, 56th, 29:05.99, varsity boys
