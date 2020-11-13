Wildcats close as region runners-up, postseason hosts

FORT PAYNE — Having to respect Gardendale’s running backs and the Division I-level arm and accuracy of its quarterback behind a sturdy offensive line took a toll on Fort Payne’s defense in its first-round playoff loss.
However, the end of the Wildcats’ 2020 campaign couldn’t take away from the season’s accomplishments: a rebound from early season struggles, a second consecutive win against longtime rival Scottsboro, a runner-up finish in the region and first-round playoff hosts, winning seven of their last nine games.
“We lost to two very good teams in the last three weeks and our players have nothing to be ashamed of. They should be proud of what they accomplished this year,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said.
Fort Payne finished with an 8-3 record after going 5-1 in Class 6A, Region 7 competition.
The season started with Athens having to forfeit the season opener due to COVID-19 quarantines among the team. The then-1-0 Wildcats found a replacement opponent in Briarwood Christian to substitute in place of Athens in the opener. Both sides agreed to play the contest as a scrimmage, in which neither team’s record would be affected by the outcome.
Briarwood made a goal-line stand in the game’s final seconds to win 28-20 on Aug. 21.
Fort Payne’s Hunter Love finished with 150 yards rushing on 33 carries with a touchdown, J.D. Blalock completed 10 of 23 passes for 111 yards with no interceptions and a scoring pass to Cam Thomas, who had five receptions for 71 yards.
“I knew our offensive line needed to see a team like (Briarwood) early in the year,” Elmore said after the game. “They have two really good linebackers. (Tyler) Waugh was an all-state linebacker last year and we knew it would be difficult to run.”
Fort Payne went on the record for the second time in a road game at Gadsden City on Aug. 27. Gadsden City produced a balanced offensive outing and scored three straight second-half touchdowns to pull away from the Wildcats for a 45-20 win at Titan Stadium.
The Wildcats regained their footing and ripped off six wins in a row, beginning with a region-opening 28-7 triumph at Arab on Sept. 4 and continuing with a 41-34 triumph at Scottsboro on Oct. 2.
Hosting defending 6A state champion Oxford for the region championship Oct. 23, Fort Payne was limited to two scores in a 41-14 loss. Darrell Prater and Blalock each ran for touchdowns for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats fell behind in the second quarter of their first-round playoff game against Gardendale and couldn’t recover as the season ended in a 52-24 defeat.
“I thought our defensive players and coaches did a good job of containing (Gardendale’s) run game for the most part,” Elmore said. “We even had a big stop on fourth-and-2 deep in our territory during the second quarter.
“But, Gardendale adjusted and started getting in a lot of empty formations and getting their running back in some good matchups in space. Once they got in that formation, we felt like we had to pressure the QB so he didn’t have all day to throw. The problem with that is you leave all of your defensive backs in one-on-one situations. If we miss a tackle, it could result in a big play for them. They made a few of those on us in the second half.”
With an injury to starting running back Love in the game at Pell City, Elmore was pleased with how others contributed in Love’s absence.
“I was excited to see Kaden Dubose and Alex Akins jump into the void left by Hunter. They understood that they could not replace a player like Hunter but they did their absolute best for three straight weeks and this experience will benefit them next year,” the coach said.
Love finished as Fort Payne’s leading rusher with 1,016 yards on 202 carries for 13 touchdowns. Blalock rushed for 674 yards and nine touchdowns on 98 attempts, while completing 88 of 155 passes for 1,332 yards and 12 scores. Thomas led all receivers with 39 receptions for 668 yards and five touchdowns, and Sawyer Burt caught 21 passes for 304 yards and four scores.
Defensively, Devin Wells collected 114 tackles (71 solo) and an interception, Seth Williams made 72 tackles (47 solo and seven for loss), Will Green added 71 stops (32 solo) and Will Abbott chipped in 69 stops (45 solo) and an interception. Darwin Camp had 51 tackles (29 solo), Prater contributed 45 tackles (25 solo and five for loss) and Jayden Dubose recorded five tackles for loss and two interceptions.
