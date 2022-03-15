The anticipation had been building for months.
On Friday, Fort Payne softball players reaped the rewards of their long wait to play on their new turf field, beating Pisgah and Piedmont in their 2022 home debut tournament. The Wildcats followed it with an 11-1 victory against Piedmont on Monday to improve the team’s overall record to 10-0.
“The adrenaline was really pumping from the start, but we settled in and really enjoyed it,” Wildcats head coach Nick Owens said of his team’s Friday home field debut. “It was a great atmosphere, we had a ton of people come out to the games. And any time you get two wins that’s always exciting, so it was a good night.”
In Fort Payne’s 5-1 win against defending AHSAA Class 2A state runner-up Pisgah in the opening game, AJ Kramer blasted a solo home run across center field to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Baylee Green tripled to right field to plate Abby Phillips and Emily Ellis later in the frame, before Green capped the scoring on a Caitlin Snyder single with two outs in play.
Kramer pitched a complete game. She delivered seven strikeouts and walked none, while surrendering two hits.
“She’s been really dominating in the circle so far this year,” Owens said of Kramer. “We really hope it continues down the road. But she has come out of the gates strong and has really dominated the games that she’s pitched in.”
Fort Payne finished with eight hits, leaving just three runners stranded on base.
With the Wildcats maintaining a 1-0 advantage and two outs on the scoreboard in the third inning, Kramer capped a 3-2 pitching count with a homer.
“Her first at-bat, they really got her on a couple of drop balls early, but she just stayed with her normal approach and was able to hit that one out in her second at-bat,” Owens said of Kramer.
For the Wildcats, Ellis registered two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Green drove in two runs and Snyder added an RBI.
Pisgah’s Piper Anderson allowed eight hits while striking out five and walking two in a complete-game performance.
In their second game of the tournament, the Wildcats took an early lead and held off Piedmont en route to a 7-3 victory.
Fort Payne compiled 12 hits in the win.
“Piedmont put eight or nine runs up against Pisgah in the previous game, so we knew that we were going to have to hit well in that game to be able to win,” Owens said. “I thought Kyleigh (Thomas) did a good job pitching and our defense really played well behind her.”
Fort Payne plated three runs in the opening frame and four additional ones in the second inning, before the Bulldogs pushed across three runs in the top of the third.
“Once we got a big lead, giving up the three runs wasn’t so much of a big deal because we were in a comfortable position and in control of the game at that point,” Owens said.
Graidin Haas had a double on two hits and scored two runs, Cory Kramer added a double on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Abby Phillips finished with a double, scored a run and drove in two runs. Ellis and Thomas contributed two hits and an RBI apiece.
Thomas tossed three innings in the win in the circle, giving up three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two. AJ Kramer retired three and walked none while allowing one hit and no runs in relief.
“Kyleigh was able to settle in and pitch a good ballgame, and the defense played well behind her,” Owens said.
With many new girls getting their first real experiences playing on the varsity level and new positions being learned, Owens said he wasn’t sure what to expect from the group that has started the season 10-0.
“We’re extremely pleased right now,” the coach said. “We know that we’ll have some growing pains at some point in time down the road, but these girls have played well so far. The only thing that’s doing is building confidence for later in the season.”
Against Piedmont on Monday, AJ Kramer registered two homers while striking out 10 in a complete-game outing.
AJ Kramer was 3 for 4 at the plate while driving in four runs. She walked one while surrendering two hits in 83 pitches in the circle.
Haas was 4 for 4 with an RBI and four runs scored, Lily Jackson was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three runs scored and Cory Kramer drove in four runs on two hits with a run scored, as Fort Payne compiled 16 hits.
