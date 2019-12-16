Fort Payne places 2nd at Moody tournament

The Fort Payne wrestling team finished runner-up at Moody High School’s Austin Hamer Memorial Tournament in Moody this weekend.
Jasper won the two-day, 10-school event with a score of 190.5. Fort Payne was second (176) and Moody placed third (159).
Hayden Davis (106 pounds) was Fort Payne’s lone first-place finisher and scored 23 team points. In his quarterfinal-round match, Davis won by fall against Jasper’s David Baradell, before beating Saint Clair County’s Isaiah Crocker by major decision. He won by fall against Moody’s Conner Miller in the first-place match.
Parker Wilson (120), Cole Blalock (126), Cason Brown (138), Dawson Williams (160) and Riley Kuhn (220) all earned second-place honors. Taylor Roe (132) placed third and Jax Cyrus (113) earned a fourth-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.