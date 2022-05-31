Plainview’s annual Memorial Tournament under way

Plainview’s third-annual Memorial Baseball Tournament began Tuesday morning, with area junior high, junior varsity and varsity teams participating at Plainview School.
The tournament spans four days with a full schedule of high school baseball games on deck.
Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week, which is subject to change:
Wednesday
• Plainview vs. Guntersville (varsity), 9 a.m.
• Guntersville vs. Glencoe (varsity), 11 a.m.
• Glencoe vs. Pisgah (varsity), 1 p.m.
• Glencoe vs. Pisgah (junior high), 3 p.m.
• Plainview vs. Pisgah (junior high), 5 p.m.
Thursday
• Plainview vs. Collinsville (varsity), 9 a.m.
• Plainview vs. Collinsville (junior varsity), 11 a.m.
• Glencoe vs. Collinsville (varsity), 1 p.m.
• Glencoe vs. Coosa Christian (varsity), 3 p.m.
• Glencoe vs. Plainview (junior high), 5 p.m.
Friday
• Fyffe vs. Pisgah (junior high), 9 a.m.
• Fyffe vs. Collinsville (varsity), 11 a.m.
• Plainview vs. Pisgah (varsity), 1 p.m.
• Pisgah vs. Section (varsity), 3 p.m.
• Coosa Christian vs. Section (varsity), 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.