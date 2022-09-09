Mason McAteer threw two touchdown passes for 121 yards with an interception and Keaton DeBoard ran for 175 yards and two scores, as Collinsville fell behind in the fourth quarter in a 40-28 loss to No. 7 Pisgah at Sam Kenimer Stadium on Thursday night.

Mason Holcomb connected with Luke Gilbert along the left sideline for a 19-yard touchdown to put Pisgah (3-0, 2-0 Class 2A-Region 7) in front for good at 34-28 with 9:35 left in regulation. Holcomb found a streaking Grant Smith on the 2-point conversion.

