Mason McAteer threw two touchdown passes for 121 yards with an interception and Keaton DeBoard ran for 175 yards and two scores, as Collinsville fell behind in the fourth quarter in a 40-28 loss to No. 7 Pisgah at Sam Kenimer Stadium on Thursday night.
Mason Holcomb connected with Luke Gilbert along the left sideline for a 19-yard touchdown to put Pisgah (3-0, 2-0 Class 2A-Region 7) in front for good at 34-28 with 9:35 left in regulation. Holcomb found a streaking Grant Smith on the 2-point conversion.
Jakob Kirby hauled in a 19-yard TD pass from Holcomb with 1:11 left for an insurance score.
The Eagles pulled ahead 20-14 at halftime after Legion McCrary punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left.
Pisgah committed three first-half turnovers — an interception, a turnover on downs and a fumble.
Collinsville (2-1, 1-1) recovered a Pisgah fumble at the Eagles’ 28-yard line and went ahead 7-6 at the 7:44 mark of the second quarter when McAteer connected with Gavin Lang along the left side for a 16-yard TD. McAteer hit Kyler Beene on a fourth-down play to keep the drive alive and set up the score.
A Pisgah turnover on downs led to the Panthers extending their advantage to 14-6 with 5:14 to play in the half.
On the second play from scrimmage, DeBoard took a handoff left and ripped off a 63-yard score.
A 12-play, 60-yard drive gave the Panthers the lead again with 7:04 remaining in the third period.
McAteer found Fernando Padilla over the middle for a 20-yard touchdown strike to cap the series and make it 21-20 Collinsville.
A fourth Pisgah turnover led to Collinsville extending the lead to 28-20, capped by DeBoard’s second rushing touchdown at the 5:06 mark of the period.
Pisgah’s Fox Tinker returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a score. The following 2-point conversion attempt failed and the score remained 28-26 Collinsville.
The Panthers host Sand Rock next Friday night.
