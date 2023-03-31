Griffin Winn singled on a ground ball to third base, allowing Malcolm Jackson to score the winning run from third base, lifting Fort Payne to a 9-8 walk-off win against Glencoe on Thursday.
The Wildcats (12-9) maintained an 8-2 advantage entering the top of the seventh inning, but Glencoe rallied with six runs to tie the game before the home team could record a third out at the 2023 Wildcat Classic.
Winn finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Eli Lilly drove in a run. Jackson was credited with the win in 1/3 of an inning; he tossed three strikes in five pitches, facing two batters. Jake Barnes delivered four innings in the start, allowing two earned runs on three hits.
Garrett Gaskin doubled and drove in two runs for the Yellow Jackets, Austin Mann plated two runs on two hits with an RBI and Brady Kitchens and Christian Prater each drove in a run. Gaskin took the loss in 1/3 of an inning, giving up one hit and run. Kitchens lasted six innings in the start, striking out six and allowing eight runs on five hits.
Collinsville 7, Coosa Christian 6
Mason McAteer doubled on three hits and plated two runs, as Collinsville held off Coosa Christian’s late rally Thursday.
The Panthers (13-6) trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth frame, before pulling ahead for good at 5-4 at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Classic. They tacked on two additional runs in the sixth inning, before the Conquerors rallied with two runs in the seventh.
Jameson Coker drove in two runs on two hits, Gavin Lang had two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Keaton DeBoard plated two runs for the Panthers, who extended their winning streak to six games. DeBoard earned the win on the mound in 4 2/3 innings; he allowed four runs on one hit.
Thomas Skaggs homered and drove in two runs for the Conquerors, while Clete O’Bryant tripled and Renn Gladden allowed five runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings of the loss.
Fyffe 12, Section 8
Fyffe’s Yahir Balcazar tripled with an RBI and Cooper Cox picked up the win in 4 2/3 innings against Section on Thursday.
The Red Devils (10-8) led 9-0 before their Class 2A Area 15 rival rallied with a five-run scoring output across the fourth inning. The Lions pulled within 9-8 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Fyffe added three insurance runs in the seventh frame to secure the win.
Cox collected two RBIs and plated two runs while striking out four and surrendering eight runs on three hits on the mound. Trenton Rowell drove in two runs and Audrey Baker plated three runs with an RBI.
Section’s Dillan Pope doubled on two hits with two RBIs and runs scored and Jacob Stringer doubled and drove in two runs, while Evan Hammon scored a run with an RBI. Landon Vaughn took the loss in 1 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on two hits.
Fort Payne 11, NSM 3
Blake Griggs smacked an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning, Ethan McElhaney struck out six and allowed two hits in a complete game and Fort Payne dusted North Sand Mountain on Wednesday.
Griggs drove in two runs on two hits, and Nolan Fowler tripled with an RBI and three runs scored for the Wildcats (11-9), capping their opening day at the 2023 Wildcat Classic at Fort Payne High School. Griffin Winn plated two runs on two hits, Jake Barnes and Luke Patton each drove in two runs and Brannon Oliver scored two runs.
Kaden Moore and Michael Poss each drove in a run and Jackson Burgess plated two runs for the Bison. Poss struck out three and allowed seven runs and five hits across three innings on the mound.
The Wildcats scratched across six runs in the second inning of an 11-1 rout of Wilson earlier Wednesday.
Winn retired 10 batters and gave up four hits in a complete-game victory for Fort Payne. Griggs doubled twice with two RBIs, Fowler drove in two runs with a double and Winn registered two hits with an RBI.
Craig Tipper drove in a run on two hits for the Warriors, and Lane Daniel struck out four while giving up seven runs on six hits in three innings of the loss.
Ider 5, Sylvania 0
Keegan Whitaker struck out nine and allowed one hit, as Ider produced all five runs in the eighth inning to shut out Sylvania on Wednesday.
Tyler Brewer and Bryan Bass each drove in two runs for the Hornets (9-12) at Fort Payne High School’s 2023 Wildcat Classic.
Eli Mattox recorded the lone hit for the Rams (7-8). Braiden Thomas took the pitching loss in 1 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs and delivering three strikeouts. Josh Scott struck out 10 and surrendered no runs on three hits across six innings of the start.
Fyffe 11, Geraldine 0
Tucker Wilks struck out three and walked two while pitching a complete-game no-hitter against Geraldine on Tuesday.
Trenton Rowell scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Red Devils (10-8) in the five-inning victory. Jake Wooden drove in two runs, and Yahir Balcazar and Aubrey Baker plated two runs apiece.
The Red Devils maintained a 2-0 advantage before pushing across nine runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Austyn Banks had Geraldine’s long hit. Brodie Norwood took the loss on the mound, allowing one earned run.
Ider 14, Mae Jemison 2
Layne White struck out seven and allowed one run on three hits in three innings, while contributing a double on two hits with two RBIs, as Ider raced past Mae Jemison on Tuesday.
Leading 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning, the Hornets (8-12) blew the game open with an 11-run outburst.
Will Davis drove in four runs, Griffin Weldon scored two runs on two hits with an RBI and Landon Traylor and Tyler Brewer each plated a run for Ider.
Austin Adkins doubled with an RBI for Jemison.
