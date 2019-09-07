Bulldogs dominate Bears at home

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — The Plainview Bears fell 48-6 to the Geraldine Bulldogs on their own turf during the third Friday night of the 2019 season.
The Bears were coming off a close overtime victory against North Jackson and the Bulldogs were defeated by Fyffe 28-0 the previous week.
To start the game, Plainview received the opening kick in the end zone for a touchback and took the first snap on their own 20 yard line.
Geraldine took over after a three-and-out on the Plainview 44 yard line following a short punt. The following scoring drive was highlighted by an 18-yard run by Anthony Baldwin, and a completed 17-yard pass to Jackson Bearden to get them in scoring position. The bulldogs then punched it in on the ground with a 4-yard run to make it 7-0 with 5:59 left in the first quarter.
After another three-and-out for Plainview, Geraldine took over on the Plainview 45 after a 5-yard punt return. Geraldine moved the ball well on the ground during the drive, but got it in the end zone with a short pass to Jackson Bearden to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
At the start of the second quarter, Kyle Thackerson ran about a 50-yard punt return for Geraldine to pad the Bulldogs' lead 21-0.
After another Plainview possession, Geraldine drove the ball down the field culminating in a 19- yard touchdown run by Caleb Hall to make the score 28-0 with 3:31 left in the first half.
Plainview showed some signs of life shortly before the half by completing a long pass into the Bulldogs’ territory. However, the pass would be followed by an interception and a 62-yard return for a touchdown by Geraldine’s Anthony Baldwin to make it 35-0 in favor of Geraldine going into the second half.
Geraldine received the kick to start the second half. The Bulldogs kept it mostly on the ground, with Caleb Hall eventually punching the ball in with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 42-0 with 7:07 left in the third quarter.
After another Plainview punt, the Bulldogs steadily completed a 60-yard drive, concluded by a 9- yard touchdown run by Kyle Thackerson to put the Bulldogs up 48-0 after the extra point with 11:07 left in the game.
The following drive, the Bears scored with a 2-yard touchdown run by Brody McCurdy with 3:26 left in the game. After a missed extra point, the score was 48-6. The final Bulldogs possession ended the game.
Plainview and Geraldine will both hit the road next week with Plainview facing Susan Moore and Geraldine facing Brindlee Mountain.
